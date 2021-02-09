Chocolate Day 2021 Quotes And Messages To Send To Your Dear Ones

Valentines Week is on its way and we are very close to the day of love. Chocolate Day is celebrated on the third day of Valentine's week. On Chocolate Day, many of us wish our loved ones and gift them chocolates. Even if you don't have a romantic partner you can still dedicate quotes and gift chocolates to your close ones and let them know how special they are. On Chocolate Day 2021, one should gift chocolates to our dear ones and wish that they have a good and lovely year ahead. Here are some of the best chocolate day quotes for your loved ones.

Best Chocolate Day 2021 quotes

Here are some of the best Chocolate Day quotes:

Happy Chocolate Day to my sweetheart who is sweeter than chocolate. Love you!

A bar of chocolate becomes much sweeter when I share it with you.

It’s Chocolate Day. And I am looking forward to getting dipped in your sweet and passionate love..Happy Chocolate Day!

I dream only of you,

I breathe only for you,

My every Prayer is for you,

I need no one else in my life but you.

Happy Chocolate day

A day without chocolate is a day without sunshine.

Life without chocolate is like an ocean without water.

Just like I am without you!!! Happy Chocolate Day!

Chocolate Day quotes for girlfriend

Here are some chocolate day quotes for girlfriend:

This is a chocolate message, For a dairy milk person, From a five-star friend, for a melody reason, And a KitKat time, on a munch day, In a perk mood to say Happy chocolate day

On this Chocolate Day, I am sending this chocolate box as the epitome of my immense love for you. Keep smiling always.

Lovely chocolate and lovely you and lovely are the things you do, but the loveliest is the friendship of the two one is me and the other is you.

When we don't have the words chocolate can speak volumes. - Joan Bauer

Life is easier and sweeter when you have a loving partner and a box of chocolates beside you. Wishing a happy chocolate day to my girlfriend!

Love is like drinking hot chocolate. It tastes amazing and keeps you warm in the years to come. Happy Chocolate Day!

May God fills your life with the deliciousness of creamy chocolates.Happy Chocolate Day!

Dazzling chocolate and flawless you, and exquisite are the things you do, But the loveliest is the friendship of the two, One is ME and the other is YOU.

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." - Charles M. Schulz

Chocolate symbolizes, as does no other food, luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love." - Karl Petzke

