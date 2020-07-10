World Population Day History, Meaning, Significance, Celebration Etc; Know It All

The World Population Day Celebration 2020 is not going to be same as every year, due to corona havoc across the globe. This year on the occasion of Happy World Population day 2020 one must participate in digital events and seminars to educate themselves and be aware, of the latest facts and figures related to population statistics in the world. Every year on July 11, the World Population Day is observed to raise people's attention to the frightening increase in population. To know more about the world population day celebration, history, and significance keep reading ahead.

Source: Shutterstock

World Population Day Meaning And Significance

The World's Population is growing at an unbelievably fast pace. Wherein, not enough land is available to accommodate both human and wildlife species. The rapid acceleration of population leads to the problem of population explosion, which directly reflects into adverse climatic conditions, increase in poverty growth rate, pollution issues, and health hazards, especially for women. Hence, in order to create awareness about the necessity of population control and reduction in population explosion, the World Population Day was established. Each year on this globally significant day, it is important to spread information regarding this alarming problem of Population explosion. Thus, the World Population Day celebration focuses on population explosion issue.

World Population Day History

Source: Shutterstock

The World Population Day history is riveting to learn about, as it has a story attached to it. Back in 1989, World Population Day was established by the United Nations Development Programme. However, the thought behind the creation of a day to draw the world's attention to the alarming population rate of growth started two years prior, in 1987. On July 11, 1987, the overall population of the population reached a whopping five billion. Thus, that's how the world population day was ensconced.

World Population Day Celebration 2020

The best way to celebrate World Population Day 2020 is by participating in virtual quizzes, seminars, conferences, painting competitions, etc. However, social distancing is the need of the hour, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across nations. Therefore, staying indoors and celebrating happy world population day 2020 is the ideal option now. You can also wish Happy World Population Day 2020 to your family and friends by sending them quotes, wishes, texts on the same.

