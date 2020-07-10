World Population Day Quotes You Can Share With Your Loved Ones Or Post On Social Media

Every annual year on July 11, the World Population Day is observed. As the name suggests, World Population Day was established by the United Nations Development Programme in order to raise awareness amongst the people regarding the threats and concerns related to population explosion. Which basically means more the population more the problems. World Population Day was first observed in the year 1989 and since then each year, it is celebrated across the globe focusing on this alarming topic. World Population Day 2020 will be observed on a Saturday this year.

On the occasion of World Population day 2020, you cannot step out of the house to participate in any campaigns that focus on the importance of controlled population, due to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19. Thus, the best way is to share world population day quotes and spread the word amidst your family and friends. Here are some motivational quotes you can send your loved ones or post on social, to draw their attention to this globally significant day.

“Almost half of the population of the world lives in rural regions and mostly in a state of poverty. Such inequalities in human development have been one of the primary reasons for unrest and, in some parts of the world, even violence” by A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

"By Improving Health, Empowering Women, Population Growth Comes Down" by Bill Gates.

“Population, when unchecked, increases in a geometrical ratio” by Thomas Malthus

“A finite world can support only a finite population; therefore, population growth must eventually equal zero” by Garrett Hardin

"Yet food is something that is taken for granted by most world leaders despite the fact that more than half of the population of the world is hungry” by Norman Borlaug

"Over Population Leads To Overexploitation" happy world population day 2020

“The combination of population growth and the growth in consumption is a danger that we are not prepared for and something we will need global co-operation on” by Maurice Strong

"The Greatest Threat To Human Existence Is Our Own Lack Of Ability To Control Our Own Growth"

“Every State has the primary duty to protect its own population from grave and sustained violations of human rights, as well as from the consequences of humanitarian crises, whether natural or man-made” by Pope Benedict XVI

"The Negative Impact Of Population Growth On All Of Our Planetary Ecosystems Is Becoming Appallingly Evident" by David Rockefeller

"Deciding Not To Have Kids Is Not Selfish, It’s Sensible" Happy world population day 2020

“In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 per day” by Jacques Yves Cousteau

"When The Family Is Small, Whatever Little They Have They Are Able To Share. There Is Peace" by Philip Njuguna.

"Rapid population growth and technological innovation, combined with our lack of understanding about how the natural systems of which we are a part work, have created a mess” by David Suzuki

“As a woman leader, I thought I brought a different kind of leadership. I was interested in women’s issues, in bringing down the population growth rate… as a woman, I entered politics with an additional dimension – that of a mother” by Benazir Bhutto

"Take Care Of The Children We Already Have, Don’t Increase The Population" Happy world population day 2020

“Close to a billion people – one-eighth of the world’s population – still live in hunger. Each year 2 million children die through malnutrition. This is happening at a time when doctors in Britain are warning of the spread of obesity. We are eating too much while others starve” by Jonathan Sacks

"We Control The Growth Of Every Other Species, Except Our Own"

