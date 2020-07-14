World Youth Skills Day Images To Make People Aware Of The Importance Of Skill Development

As the global economy is evolving it becomes difficult for everyone to match up with the competencies, countless skills and abilities that the developing world requires. Whether it is simply communication or learning about a specific phenomenon, millions of young people lack access to 21st-century skills. Young people are more likely to face problems like unemployment. Additionally, they are also exposed to lower quality of jobs, markets and facilities.

Education and training is the only key that can help one develop knowledge and skills. That’s why every year July 15 is celebrated as World Youth Skills Day all around the world to raise awareness about the skills gap that keeps youngsters out of work. Here’s a collection of World Youth Skills Day images that one can send across this year to others aware of the importance of skill development in today’s world.

World Youth Skills Day Images

World Youth Skills Day History

Back in December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared that July 15 will be regarded as World Youth Skills Day. The main reason and aim behind making World Youth Skills Day is to achieve better social and economic conditions for youth all around the world. The day also addresses the challenges of serious issues like underemployment and unemployment that yet prevails in society. The primary means of celebrating World Youth Skills Day is to make youth aware of the benefits of skill development and enabling young people to make a smooth transition for their career by giving them proper tools and relevant skills.

World Youth Skills Day Theme 2020

The theme of World Youth Skills Day 2020 is “Skills for a Resilient Youth”. As the day falls, when the entire world is dealing with the ongoing coronavirus crisis, World Youth Skills Day 2020 will not witness technical and vocational education special training and campaigns happening all around the world. But social media awareness about the same will be made available for everyone. Through empowering young people, they can help create a more structural and developed society. In an ever-evolving world, youth will need to learn to acquire new skills throughout their lifetime.

