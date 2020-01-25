5 Cucumber Recipes To Try And Include The Healthy Vegetable In Your Meal

Cucumbers are most likely to be used in salads or in pickles, however, this vegetable can be used in various creative forms for creating a mouth-watering delicacy. Cucumbers may not have a ton of flavours, but they're full of nutrients like potassium and vitamin C. Cucumber has a high amount of water content that is why doctors advise consuming cucumber more in summers. However, cucumbers can also be consumed in winters by making a bowl of healthy cucumber soup. Here are ways to include cucumber in your diet.

Cucumber cheesecake

Cheesecake made with a combination of some unique flavours of cheese, garlic, hung curd and grated cucumber would be a perfect way to end your meal as this cake is extremely refreshing and tasty.

Chilled cucumber and prawn soup

A delightful combination of prawns and cucumber is served as a wholesome soup. With just a handful of ingredients and easy to make procedure, prawns and cucumber soup can be made in just twenty minutes which would satisfy your hunger quickly, without creating a mess.

Pulissery

It is a perfect blend of cucumbers and other garden-fresh vegetables with subtle, aromatic Malabar spices. Pulissery is a classic, traditional preparation from Kerala.

Cucumber fritters

It is one of the perfect snacks in winter. Cucumber slices are coated in spicy batter and deep-fried to golden perfection. Fritters are one of the most loved snacks in North India. They are made with various ingredients like onion and potato.

Kapa Maki

Kapa Maki is a perfect option for vegetarian sushi lovers. Kapa Maki is made with Japanese rice rolled in roasted seaweed along with cucumbers, wasabi, marinated ginger and soy sauce.

Malabar cucumber with peanuts

It is an interesting dip made with the help of fresh cucumbers, peanuts, white vinegar, fennel seeds, cumin, peppercorns and other aromatic spices.

