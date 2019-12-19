Things To Do In Lower Parel, Mumbai: After-office Hangout Locations In The Commercial Hub

Everyone knows that working in a corporate environment can take a toll on one’s health. And that's why some people look forward to the weekend to blow off some steam with their friends and colleagues and unwind. Lower Parel is a commercial hub located in Mumbai. It is filled with some restaurants and clubs that can be deemed as your next hangout spot. Here are few places in Lower Parel that one can visit after their work hours or on the weekends to unwind and refresh themselves from their hectic schedule.

Lord of the Drinks

Lord of the Drinks is an amazing place to hang out with your friends and colleagues. The cuisines that they serve are Finger Food, Continental, European, Chinese, North Indian, Italian. The place opens at 12 am and shuts down at 1 pm. The average cost is Rs. 2,100 for two people with alcohol. The place is located on the third floor, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Smash

Smash is a perfect place if you want to go balling after work and enjoy some games. The cuisine that Smash serves is North Indian and fast food. The place opens at 1 pm and shuts at 1 am. However, on Friday, Saturday and Sundays the place opens at 11 am and shuts at 1 am. The average cost is Rs 1,300 for two people. Smash is located at Gate 4, Kamala Mills Compound, Utopia City, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

High Street Phoenix Mall

Phoenix Mall is one of the largest shopping malls situated in Lower Parel, Mumbai. It is a luxurious mall in Lower Parel, featuring brands like Gucci, H&M, and many more. In addition to the mall, the compound hosts a five-star hotel, a multiplex, and many food outlets like Burger King, McDonald's, etc. If you want to go shopping after work, or watch a movie, heading to Phoenix is the best option.

