Almond Strawberry Cream Recipe For All Dessert Lovers To Try

Almond Strawberry cream recipe is a super delicious recipe made especially during winters when the season of strawberry is the best. The juicy and tasty strawberry with almonds makes a great combination to satiate your tastebuds This Almond Strawberry cream recipe includes just a few ingredients that can whip up a lip-smacking cream for your breakfast. You can also have it as a side-accompaniment during your meals.

Almond strawberry cream can be prepared just in half an hour which gives you this scrumptious thick cream to delight with anything you like. To make this strawberry dessert recipe, all you need is some fresh juicy strawberries and nutty almonds with some sugar, healthy basil leaves, and cream. Check out the simple recipe below-

Other details for Almond Strawberry Cream

Cuisine: Dessert, Indian

Course: Accompaniment or anytime

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Diet: Vegetarian

Servings: 4 people

Almond strawberry cream recipe-

Ingredients for making Almond Strawberry Cream

½ cup full of almonds

14-15 pieces of strawberries (make sure that the strawberries are fresh)

1 cup full of whipped cream (freshly whipped)

1 tsp holy basil leaves (Tulsi Patta)

3 tbsp sugar, powdered properly

Instructions to prepare Almond Strawberry Cream

The first step is to toast the almond flakes in the oven at a temperature of 180°C for 4 minutes.

Let the almonds toast in the oven. On the other hand, take some fresh strawberries and then cut them into 1 cm dices.

Make sure that you take fresh strawberries otherwise the cream might not taste good if the strawberries are stale. To make refreshing and fresh cream you will have to arrange some fresh strawberries.

Whip the cream along with powdered sugar to make the cream taste even better. The most important thing is that you do not have to over whip the cream or the butter will separate.

Remove the almonds from the oven and then mix the almond flakes and strawberries into the cream along with hand-torn holy basil.

Lastly, garnish the Almond Strawberry cream with almonds and freshly sliced strawberries.

