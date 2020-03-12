Amritsari Fish Is Different From Fish Pakoda; Learn How And Know More About It Here

Punjab is a state that gives innumerable reasons for people to visit it and Amristar is among the well-known cities there. People from around the globe visit the city for the astonishing Golden Temple. But the food in Amristar is also one of the many reasons why people visit there. From Amritsari Kulcha to Dal Makhani, food has been the highlight of the city. Amritsari fish is among the famous preparations in the city, but it is not the same as fish pakoda. Read to know more.

Amritsari fish is technically not a fish pakoda

Fish pakoda is a common dish made from a variety of fish and ingredients. People often think that Amritsari fish is the same as a fish pakoda, but it is not, technically.

Amritsari fish originated from the Mughal kitchens during the time of Emperor Akbar, as per accounts. The dish cannot be cooked using the fish from the sea or saltwater fish. It is important to use Sole fish or Singhara to get the taste and texture which is found in the authentic dish.

Difference between Amritsari fish and fish pakoda

Fish Pakoda and Amritsari fish has a huge difference and a lot of people do not know about it. The important differences can be seen in the recipes of the two itself. To cook fish pakoda, one would require to prepare a besan batter, dip the fish into it and then deep-fry it.

While making the Amritsari fish, it is marinated with mustard oil, salt and a bit of asafoetida (hing). After a few minutes, it is marinade with thick curd, carom seeds, rice flour, Kashmiri red chilli powder and a bit of besan is massaged into the fish before frying it. The addition helps in creating a flavourful thin layer around the fish and also keeps it fresh and juicy.

Popular Chef Ranveer Brar said to an online portal that Amritsari fish is a kind of fried-fish but it is not a fish pakoda. The ingredients and way of making the two dishes are quite different, although they both are in the same seafood category. So, in this way, Amritsari fish is said to be different from a typical fish pakoda and is a must-try in Amritsar.

