Beetroot Chips, Sweet Potato Chips, And Other Healthy Alternatives To Potato Chips

It is very common to see some people munch on some chips while working, studying, or doing various day to day activities. But with time, a number of people have been trying to find a healthy replacement for the popular snack that can be munched at any given time possible.

But don’t worry we’ve got the perfect healthy replacements for the utterly delicious potato chips. Here are some healthy alternatives to potato chips like beetroot chips, sweet potato chips, and zucchini chips that can be munched on anytime and anywhere.

Some Healthy alternatives to potato chips

Beetroot chips

Beetroot chips have been one of the most common and easily available healthy alternatives to potato chips. Beetroot chips are usually made by cutting the beetroot into thin slices and putting them in the oven. Beatroot chips are easy to make and are loved by a number of people as they also tend to turn sweeter when baked inside an oven.

Sweet Potato chips

These chips certainly feel very similar to the normal potato chips just that they are a bit thicker. Sweet potato chips are also prepared by slicing the sweet potato into thin pieces and putting them in the oven. This technique is one of the easiest methods to make the utterly delicious and healthy sweet potato chips.

Zucchini Chips

Just like beetroot chips and sweet potato chips, Zucchini chips have become of the main alternatives for potato chips. The healthy dish has gained much popularity all over the globe which has lead to a number of people trying to create a business out of the same. The chips can also be served with some vinegar and olive oil to get the perfect tingling sensation of the exotic flavours on your taste buds.

Other Healthy alternatives to potato chips:

Brussel Sprouts Chips

Maple Cinnamon Parsnip Chips

Healthy Baked Carrot Chips

Healthy Baked Plantain Chips

Cinnamon Sugar Radish Chips

Butternut Squash Fries

