Using Beetroot In Three Innovative Ways - Savoury, Main Course And Dessert!

Beetroot is a good source of fibre. It increases the blood flow to the brain, reduces blood pressure, enhances athletic performance and is a common vegetable consumed for those who aim for weight loss. Beetroots are often considered as tricky vegetables to prepare as whichever curry it is added into it leaves a reddish colour to it. But here are some ways you can use the beetroots for ways more than just a salad.

Beetroot for breakfast

Beetroot Chilla

For ingredients use gram flour (Besan), asafoetida, carom seeds, salt, oil, turmeric powder, coriander leaves, beetroot puree, and water. Make a batter that is not much runny. For the beet puree, simply boil the beets and blend it. Take a pan, add ghee to coat the pan, and put a spoon of batter onto the pan around the size of a pancake and cover it with a lid. Let it cook and flip it after a few minutes. The tasty and healthy beetroot chilla is ready to be served.

Beetroot for the main course

Sauteed beetroot

Sautee diced beetroot along with green leafy veggies, chopped chillies, garlic slices, and sliced onion. Season them with salt, turmeric powder and black pepper powder. This quick beetroot recipe is the perfect light lunch recipe that one will love to eat at lunch. For variation add the grated version of beetroot instead of the diced version.

Beetroot dessert

Beetroot halwa

For beetroot halwa, grate the beetroots. Now take a big wok and mix milk with the grated beetroots. Boil the whole mix and then let it simmer. Keep stirring in between so that the food doesn't burn at the bottom. When the mix gets reduced to half, add ghee and sugar to give it that halwa texture. After a few minutes, add sliced cashew nuts, cardamom powder and raisins. Give the halwa a final mix until it thickens into a halwa consistency.

