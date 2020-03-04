Best Tofu Recipes To Help You Prepare Delectable Dishes At Home

Tofu is low in fat and high in protein. This delicious ingredient blends in any flavour and in every recipe. Be it rice or any vegetable, Tofu is at its most delicious when it does its own thing. It is easy to marinate and taste amazing. Here are a few super simple, crazy-tasty recipes to get you started.

Simple Tofu Bhurji

Ingredients:

1/4 kg of Tofu (crush the tofu with bare hands)

2 finely chopped onions

1 finely chopped tomato

3-4 green chillies

4-5 curry leaves

1/2 tablespoon of hot paprika or red chilli powder

1/2 - 1 tablespoon of mustards

10-15 sticks of finely chopped coriander

Oil/ Butter

Salt to taste

Direction to cook Tofu Bhurji

Let the butter melt on medium flame in the pan, try not to burn it. Immediately add the mustard, add finely chopped green chillies and 4-5 curry leaves to it. Fry them for 30 seconds.

Add chopped onions and fry them till they turn light brown, then add chopped tomato to it. Mix everything well and wait for more 30 seconds.

Add hot paprika to the mixture. Add salt as required.

Now add crushed tofu in the pan and mix well. Let everything cook for a minute.

Turn the flame off and add chopped coriander and mix it well.

Tofu Bhurji is ready to serve for two people. It can be enjoyed with wafers or can add between a piece of bread and enjoy.

Asian Garlic Tofu

Ingredients:

1 package firm tofu

1/4 cup Hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Green onions for garnish

Rice for serving

Direction to cook Asian Garlic Tofu

Remove tofu from the packaging. Place about 4 paper towels on a plate. Set tofu on top of plate and cover with more paper towels. Place a cast-iron pan or something else that is heavy on top. Let it sit 30 minutes so that the tofu gets dry enough to make them crispy.

In a medium bowl, stir together Hoisin sauce, soy sauce, sugar, ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes.

Cut tofu into bite-sized pieces. Place in a bowl with sauce and toss to coat. Let it sit for 30 minutes.

Heat olive oil in a medium cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Once really hot, add tofu. Once nicely seared on the bottom, flip over. Continue to cook until seared on the bottom.

Add the toppings sesame oil and remove from heat.

Sprinkle with green onions and serve with rice.

