Blaze Pizza Pi Day Deals For This Year's Pi Day. Here's How You Can Redeem Them

Pi day is celebrated annually for the mathematical constant π (Pi). It is celebrated on March 14 every year. The date holds a significance in celebration as it is 3/14 in month/day format. Since 3, 1, 4 are the first three significant digits of Pi value which is 3.14.

Pi day is celebrated in many ways across the world. Some of the ways to celebrate include eating pie, throwing pies and discussing the significance of the number π (Pi). Some schools also hold a competition for students where they are required to recall Pi to the highest number of decimal places.

As the special day comes around once in a year, many food chains offer discounts and offer on their products. This Pi day, pizza chains are offering various Pi themed details. Some of the deals include free food and also a steep discount on food. One such food chain is Blaze Pizza. Here is a look at Blaze Pizza Pi day deals.

Blaze Pizza Pi Day deals

Blaze Pizza has offers for Pi day every year. Their annual $3.14 Pi day deal is going to happen a little bit different this year because of the global Coronavirus scare. Earlier the deals were supposed to happen at all outlets of Blaze Pizza. Blaze Pizza Pi day deals are of 11-inch pizza for $3.14 after 3.14 pm on March 14.

Originally, the offer could be redeemed through Blaze App or in-person at the store. Now the offer will not be applicable on March 14, Blaze Pizza Pi day deals will be happening on the Blaze App starting from Monday, March 16, 2020, and the Blaze Pizza Pi day deals will be expiring on December 31, 2020. This means that Blaze Pizza Pi day deals can be enjoyed at any day this year from March 16, 2020. The promo is good for one pie per person, and you’ve got to be in-store to redeem it.