Friday The 13th Tattoo Deals In Colorado To Go And Get Your Desired Designs

Friday the 13th has arrived and along with it, various tattoo parlours around Colorado have decided to call off the annual Friday the 13th tattoos event due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak. Various well-known tattoo parlours around Colorado were known to host an annual tattoo event, offering people to get their desired tattoos in just $13.

The annual Friday the 13th tattoos event in Colorado attracted an average of 600 people and reportedly the tattoo community of Colorado wished to ensure the safety of people attending the Friday the 13th tattoos annual event. Though the annual Friday the 13th annual tattoo event has been called off, one can still go and get a tattoo in Colorado to celebrate the spooky day. Below are some of the best tattoo parlours in Colorado where you can still get your desired Friday the 13th tattoo.

Pens and Needles Custom Tattoo Company

The Pens and Needles tattoo company had announced that they will be giving away a special offer for tattoo enthusiasts on Friday the 13th. In a recent Facebook post by Pens and Needles Custom Tattoo Company, it was revealed that they will be offering their special $50 gift card for just $13 to the first 100 customers who walk in. Besides this, the remaining 50 customers can avail their $50 gift card for just $31. Check out tattoos by Pens and Needles Custom Tattoo company below -

Marion Street Tattoo

Marion Street Tattoo parlour is reportedly well known for its Friday the 13th tattoos. The parlours host Friday the 13th tattoos event on almost each Friday the 13th around the year. But this time around, the Marion Street tattoo parlour has decided to call off the Friday the 13th tattoos event due to the recent health crisis. The tattoo parlour has now rescheduled their Friday the 13th tattoo events to July 31st, 2020.

Endless Ink Tattoo & Piercing

Endless Ink Tattoo & Piercing will be going ahead with their Friday the 13th tattoos event in Denver, Colorado. The tattoo parlour's Instagram account revealed that they will be offering $13 tattoo deals on a first-come-first-serve basis. Besides this, the tattoo parlour will also be giving away free goodies for early bird customers.

Crimson Hilt Tattoo

Crimson Hilt Tattoo will also be offering Friday the 13th tattoos offering a $20 tattoo deal. The Instagram post made by the tattoo parlour informs that they will only be offering black ink tattoos for $20. The tattoo parlour has also advised people to stay back at home if they're feeling sick. Check out their post below -

