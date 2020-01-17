The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Burgers In Goa: From Bean Me Up To Astrid's, Here's The Best Joints To Check Out

Food

Here is a list of restaurants serving the best burgers in Goa. Read on to know more about these eateries and the unique lip-smacking burgers they serve.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
burgers in goa

Goa, the beach capital of India, is situated on the west coast of India. Popularly known for its Portuguese heritage and authentic seafood varieties, Goa is more than its salty and sandy beaches. A popular tourist place among young travellers, the place hosts some of the best Western cuisines in many of its quaint and humble restaurants, including some of the best burgers. Check out where you can find some delicious burgers in Goa. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Goa Tourism (@goatourism) on

Also Read | Thali In Mumbai That You Must Try Out If You Are A Fan Of A Variety In Food

Where to have burgers in Goa 

Goa, much like its neighbourhood, has a set of restaurants offering different Western cuisine in its menu. From America's popular burger to indigenous crab curry, Goa has many restaurants that serve everything on its menu. Check out the restaurants serving burgers in Goa. 

Baba Au Rhum (Anjuna) 

The popular cafe situated in Anjuna attracts a younger crowd due to its ambience and decor. Croissants reportedly are one of the most popular dishes in the restaurant in Goa. Reportedly, one of the famous burgers at the restaurant is- 'The Hercules'. Named after the Greek God, the burger has a patty pressed against home-baked burger buns. The popular burger is topped with bacon, grilled onions, and a fried egg. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dayini Feraud (@babaaurhumcafeanjuna) on

Address: House No. 1054, Sim Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa 403509

Also Read | Best Chicken Sandwiches In Mumbai That Must Be Tried By Every Food Lover

Bean Me Up (Vagator) 

Situated in a naturalist ambience, the open cafe in Vagator offers some of the best vegetarian and vegan burgers in Goa. The Tofu burger at the Bean Me Up is one of the most popular burgers at the restaurant that combines fresh tofu, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard, sprouts, and vegan mayo to offer a flavourful and scrumptious burger meal. Besides vegan burgers, the place offers a range of gluten-free and vegan breakfast options. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bean Me Up (@beanmeup.goa) on

Address: 1639/2 Devulvaddo, Ozran Beach Rd, Vagator, Goa 403509

Also Read | Unique Cuisines Of The World: Try These Dishes To Explore The Varied Food Culture

Astrid's Cafe and Bistro 

A small little cafe situated in Goa treats all its customers with much-love and care. Known for their popular burger, Astrid's is reportedly no less than a KFC in Goa. One of the most popular burgers at the restaurant in the Goa is the Zinger burger. The burger is made with a crunchy patty cushioned between the bun served with spicy pickles and gherkins. 

Address: After Chopdem Bridge, On the way to Mandrem, Goa, 403512

Also Read | Seafood In Goa: Top Seafood Restaurants In Goa That You Must Check Out

Other places serving some of the best burgers in Goa:

  • Antojitos
  • Burger Factory
  • Cherry Tomato 
  • Ignia 
  • Prana Cafe 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SLAMS BJP & AAP
CONG'S POLL PROMISE
SHIV SENA SLAMS BJP ON INDIRA ROW
OWAISI RETALIATES TO GEN RAWAT
SONAM ON MANIKARNIKA FILMS
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES