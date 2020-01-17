Burgers In Goa: From Bean Me Up To Astrid's, Here's The Best Joints To Check Out

Goa, the beach capital of India, is situated on the west coast of India. Popularly known for its Portuguese heritage and authentic seafood varieties, Goa is more than its salty and sandy beaches. A popular tourist place among young travellers, the place hosts some of the best Western cuisines in many of its quaint and humble restaurants, including some of the best burgers. Check out where you can find some delicious burgers in Goa.

Where to have burgers in Goa

Goa, much like its neighbourhood, has a set of restaurants offering different Western cuisine in its menu. From America's popular burger to indigenous crab curry, Goa has many restaurants that serve everything on its menu. Check out the restaurants serving burgers in Goa.

Baba Au Rhum (Anjuna)

The popular cafe situated in Anjuna attracts a younger crowd due to its ambience and decor. Croissants reportedly are one of the most popular dishes in the restaurant in Goa. Reportedly, one of the famous burgers at the restaurant is- 'The Hercules'. Named after the Greek God, the burger has a patty pressed against home-baked burger buns. The popular burger is topped with bacon, grilled onions, and a fried egg.

Address: House No. 1054, Sim Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa 403509

Bean Me Up (Vagator)

Situated in a naturalist ambience, the open cafe in Vagator offers some of the best vegetarian and vegan burgers in Goa. The Tofu burger at the Bean Me Up is one of the most popular burgers at the restaurant that combines fresh tofu, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard, sprouts, and vegan mayo to offer a flavourful and scrumptious burger meal. Besides vegan burgers, the place offers a range of gluten-free and vegan breakfast options.

Address: 1639/2 Devulvaddo, Ozran Beach Rd, Vagator, Goa 403509

Astrid's Cafe and Bistro

A small little cafe situated in Goa treats all its customers with much-love and care. Known for their popular burger, Astrid's is reportedly no less than a KFC in Goa. One of the most popular burgers at the restaurant in the Goa is the Zinger burger. The burger is made with a crunchy patty cushioned between the bun served with spicy pickles and gherkins.

Address: After Chopdem Bridge, On the way to Mandrem, Goa, 403512

Other places serving some of the best burgers in Goa:

Antojitos

Burger Factory

Cherry Tomato

Ignia

Prana Cafe

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)