Celeb Approved Trick To Avoid Pitta Dosha Despite A 16-hr Fast & Other Soothing Food Hacks

Fashion maven Masaba Gupta never fails to share useful life hacks with her fan army. Be it giving beauty or fitness tips, the diva always encourages her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Recently, taking to her Instagram story, she taught fans how to break a 16-hour-long fast. Along with it, she also revealed how her life hack helps her to deal with Pitta dosha. For the unversed, Pitta dosha enables a person’s body to release more acid which makes them feel nauseous.

Masaba Gupta Pitta dosha hack

Masaba has shared a picture of Ash Gourd aka Petha juice on her Instagram story. While posting the photo, she also wrote that one should mix Petha with black jaggery to break a long fast. It allows them to avoid Pitta dosha, especially during this season.

Other ways to avoid Pitta Dosha by Banana Botanicals

Vegetables to eat to curb Pitta imbalance:

Avocado, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, cilantro/coriander, peas, pumpkin, radishes, cabbage, sweet potato, spinach, lettuce, okra, cucumber, potatoes, leafy greens, and mushrooms.

Grains to Eat to curb Pitta imbalance:

Barley, couscous, oats, quinoa, granola, wheat, tapioca, wheat bran, pasta, pancakes, amaranth, and rice (basmati).

Grains to avoid:

Corn, buckwheat, millet, muesli, rye, yeasted bread, polenta, and brown rice.

Pitta diet-friendly nuts & seeds:

Almonds (soaked & peeled), flaxseeds, coconuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and popcorns (unsalted & plain)

Dairy products to consume:

Unsalted butter, cow’s milk, cottage cheese, goat’s cheese, ghee, ice cream, yoghurt, and goat’s milk.

Dairy products to avoid:

Salted butter, buttermilk, frozen yoghurt, sour cream, hard cheese, and fruit or preservative based yoghurts.

Meats to consume:

chicken, shrimp, rabbit, venison, fish (freshwater), eggs (white) and buffalo meat.

Meats to avoid:

Beef, egg yolk, duck, pork, salmon, seafood, sardines, lamb, fish (saltwater), tuna fish and turkey.

(Disclaimer: The information provided on this website has been compiled from published sources and is provided only as a guide. All facts, details are for information purposes only. Republic Media Network does not intend to diagnose, prescribe or replace the advice of professionals. We do not guarantee the accuracy of all the information presented and accept no liability in respect of any omission or error)