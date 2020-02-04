Chanar Payesh Recipe : Try This Authentic Bengali Sweet Recipe At Home

When we talk about sweets, Bengali sweets are one of the most popular ones to have. In fact, no other sweet can beat the taste of Bengali sweets. Bengali Sweets are mostly made of milk and other milk products, and hence these sweets are fresh and need to be consumed within a day or two.

Chanar Payesh is one of the most delicious Bengali sweets served during special occasions. Chanar Payesh recipe requires thick full cream milk which makes the dish richer and delectable. Trying the Chanar Payesh Recipe at home is very easy and this creamy luscious authentic and traditional Bengali sweet will take away your heart. So, here is the Chanar Payesh recipe for you to experiment at home.

Image courtesy: @fun_food_fashion_bymoumi

Also read | Traditional Bengali Sweets That You Can Relish Eating On Any Occasion

Other Details for Chanar Payesh Recipe

Cuisine: Bengali Cuisine

Course: Dessert

Diet: Vegetarian

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Serving: 4

Also read | Bread Rasmalai Recipe To Give A Twist To The Traditional Bengali Sweet-dish

Chanar Payesh Recipe, try this popular Bengali sweet recipe at home

Ingredients required to make Chanar Payesh Recipe

250 grams Paneer (Homemade Cottage Cheese)

2 cups Milk, thick full cream

1/3 cup Sugar

½ tsp Cardamom Powder (Elaichi)

Saffron strands, few strands, soaked in 2 tbsp milk

10 Cashew nuts, finely chopped

10 Raisins

6 Badam (Almond), finely chopped

Few Pistachios, finely chopped

To garnish

Mixed nuts, chopped or thin sliced

2 to 3 Rose Petals

6 to 7 Saffron strands

Image courtesy: @spicytrails

Also read | Baked Rosogulla | Know How To Prepare This Delicious Bengali Sweet-dish At Home?

Instructions to make Chanar Payesh Recipe

To start with the Chanar Payesh recipe, take some fresh paneer in a bowl and mash it well with your hands to make it soft and moist.

Pinch a marble-sized Chenna and prepare dumplings out of it and keep them separately.

Take a thick bottom pan and boil full cream milk and condense the milk till it turns off white in color and creamy in texture.

Keep scraping the cream from sides and add into the boiling milk, this will make the milk more thick.

Now add sugar, saffron milk and cardamom powder along with chopped cashews, almonds and pistachios and let it boil for another few minutes so that the taste enhances.

Keep stirring at regular breaks to avoid milk getting burnt or sticking at the bottom.

Once the milk comes to a thick and creamy consistency, pour in the Chenna dumplings and cook for another 5-6 mins on a low flame.

Then, add raisins and turn off the gas; keep the pan separately to cool. Refrigerate the Chanar Payesh recipe and serve chilled.

You can serve the Chanar Payesh recipe as a sweet dish during your house parties or during festivals.

Image courtesy: @foodcharmz

Also read | Bengali Sweets Are A Must-try | Here Are Some Of The Best Sweet Shops In Mumbai