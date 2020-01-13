Fennel Soup Recipe To Make At Home When You Feel Under The Weather

Fennel Soup of one of the tastiest and healthiest soups that one can have. Fennel is a green flowering plant. It belongs to the carrot family. The plant has a hardy, perennial herb. The plant has beautiful yellow flowers and feathery leaves. Generally, the leaves are used in food preparations.

ALSO READ | Soup Recipes: Follow These Easy Steps To Prepare Healthy Hot Soups This Winter

Here is how you can make fennel soup:

ALSO READ | Winter Soups: Lemon-Coriander Soup And Other Options To Keep Yourself Warmer This Season

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter

5 fennel bulbs, trimmed and quartered

1 (32 fluid ounce) container vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

How to Make:

The first step to make fennel soup is to melt the butter in a large skillet or pot over medium heat. Add fennel stocks in this butter. You have to cook and stir the butter until the colour turns to a golden brown colour. This might happen after 10 minutes.

You need to then pour the broth and simmer it until the fennel turns soft and tender. You have to then let it cook for another 15 minutes. After its done, you can pour it in a bowl and season it with salt and pepper.

ALSO READ | Winter Soups To Make That Will Help You Deal With The Cold Weather

ALSO READ | A Soup-only Diet Can Jump-start Your Weight Loss — If You Do It Right; See Benefits

To make it more interesting and tastier, you can add other ingredients in the soup as well. If you are a vegetarian, you can add carrots in the soup. You can also add black garlic to give a little tang as well as add some cayenne with olive oil. You can also add some scallops to the soup.

ALSO READ | Garhwali Cusine Brings To You Healthy Dish - Gahat Kulath Soup. Here's The Recipe

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock