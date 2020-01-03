Coconut Curried Shrimp Recipe To Try Out For Your Next Dinner Party

It is one of those quick and easy weekend dishes. This shrimp curry is also convenient to keep a bag of shrimp in the freezer and a can of coconut milk in the pantry. In 30 minutes or less, you can prepare this whole coconut shrimp curry dish. Jumbo shrimp in a slightly spicy curry sauce of coconut can be served on all special occasions with either brown rice or crispy fried rice. Read more to know about the ingredients and steps to prepare this exotic dish-

Coconut curried shrimp recipe; Ingredients and Instructions

Also Read: Rum-based Chocolate: Try Out These Interesting And Creative Recipes This Winter

Ingredients to get:

1 teaspoon canola oil

1/2 cup minced onion

1/2 cup minced red bell pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 cup light coconut milk

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Also Read: Healthy Winter Recipes | Here's How To Make A Delicious Cauliflower Crust Pizza At Home

Also Read: Get Winter Ready With These Tea Recipes To Boost Your Immunity And Keep Yourself Warm

Directions to follow:

Heat oil over medium heat in a large, non-stick saucepan. Saute onion, red pepper and garlic for about 3 minutes before vegetables begin to soften.

Season with powder of cumin, cilantro, and curry. Cook 1 minute more. Add coconut milk, cinnamon, and crushed flakes of red pepper. Bringing it to a boil. Reduce heat and cook for 2 minutes, uncovered.

Remove the shrimp and heat to medium-high. Cook and stir for about 4 minutes until the shrimp is cooked completely.

Combine the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of water in a small bowl. Attach the shrimp mixture and simmer for about 1 minute until the sauce has thickened. Remove from heat and whisk in the coriander.

Also Read: Origins Of Banana Chips And Easy-to-make Recipes To Prepare This Snack At Home

Also Read: Leftover Rice Recipes To Re-purpose The Healthy Grain Into A Tasty Spectacular Dish