Coconut Recipes: Macadamia Nut Blondies Recipe| Steps To Follow

Macadamia Nut Blondies is going to be on your favorite dessert bar list. These blondies are not only super delicious, but they are also extremely easy to make. They only take a couple of minutes to whip up and are ready to enjoy. You can also go for white chocolate macadamia nut blondies, except it's made with chocolate. The recipe is very similar to a simple brownie and uses brown sugar and vanilla for flavour. It has smooth chewy edges and fudgy cores and the texture is just incredible. Creating blondies is almost the same as creating brownies. Only a few basic ingredients are required:

Read: South Indian Coconut Chutney: Make This At Home In Three Easy Steps

Macadamia Nut Blondies recipe: Desserts made from coconut

Ingredients

Read: Rajma: Various Tips To Cook The Tasty North Indian Recipe At Home

3/4 cup of unsalted butter

3/4 c of sugar

3/4 c. packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 tsp. espresso powder

1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 1/2 c. chopped macadamia nuts, divided

1 1/2 c. shredded coconut, divided

1 c. white chocolate chips

Read: Soup For Winters: Easy Recipe To Make Best Mushroom Soup At Home

Directions

Oven preheat to 350 °.

In a large bowl, add butter, sugar and brown sugar and beat with a hand mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs one by one and beat until evenly mixed.

Add vanilla and espresso powder and mix until blended.

Whisk flour, baking soda, and salt together in a small bowl.

Add the flour mixture slowly to the wet ingredients and mix until combined.

Fold in 1 cup of macadamia nuts, 1 cup of coconut, and chips of white chocolate.

Spread the dough into the pan. Top with the remaining coconut and macadamia nuts.

Bake until golden, 22 to 25 minutes.

Let cool, then slice into squares.

Read: Moong Dal Halwa Is A Dish That Is Ideal For All Happy Occasions. Here Is Its Simple Recipe

Read: Palak Paneer Recipe: Cook That Perfect & Lip-smacking Palak Paneer At Home