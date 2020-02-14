Cooking Time For Finfish And Shellfish Should Be Short; Read To Know Why

One needs to take extra care while cooking finfish and shellfish. The soft and delicate muscles of sea animals need more attention. Moreover, their weaker connective tissue tends to overcook faster than poultry animals. Therefore, temperature while preparing seafood is kept lower.

Flavour and texture of seafood

The flavour of finfish and shellfish depends upon how fresh they are. The freshest of them taste of grass. On the other hand, ocean fish and lean fish have a mild flavour. Moreover, their texture needs some days to soften. You can salt the fish before cooking. It helps to keep protein intact and add moisture. The texture of fish is controlled by not overcooking.

Methods of cooking fish

There are innumerable varieties of fish in the sea. So, it becomes difficult to generalise their cooking methods. However, every fish sticks to the same fact that overcooking ruins its flavour and texture. Many of them dry up in a matter of seconds. Therefore, to maximize their quality, it is necessary to understand their cooking techniques.

Finfish including tuna and swordfish can be cooked in a medium flame. On the other hand, Chilean sea bass should be cooked completely to avoid a rubbery texture. As fat fish take more than to cook than lean fish, it needs to be cooked accordingly.

Methods of cooking shellfish

Most varieties of shellfish can be prepared using techniques of finfish cooking. However, it has more connective tissues which tend to tighten up when heated. Therefore, the slow-cooking method in a less period gives a better outcome. This makes shellfish moist and tender.

Crustaceans and Mollusks require minimal cooking time so that they don’t become chewy. But the latter ones can be tenderized again by cooking for some more time.

Raw preparation of seafood

Fish are usually tender by nature. Therefore, various varieties are served in raw forms including sushi. Some of them are cold cooked with salting and pickling. Oysters are loved internationally. However, they all need to be fresh with high-quality.

