Delicious Fish Stew Recipe Inspired From East African Cuisine

East African fish stew is a sweet, sour, and spicy exotic dish. The recipe includes vegetables, fish, shrimp, coconut milk, etc. The dish can be served alongside rice, cooked in coconut water. Know how to cook this exotic dish at home here-

Easy East African fish stew recipe

Ingredients for Fish broth:

2 to 4 pounds fish heads and bones, gills and guts removed

2 quarts coconut water or just plain water

1 cup chopped onion

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

3 bay leaves

A 1-inch piece of ginger, chopped

Ingredients for Stew

2 tablespoons red palm oil, peanut oil or vegetable oil

2 cups chopped onion

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

1 to 2 tablespoons curry powder

1 large potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

2 sweet bell peppers, diced

2 plum tomatoes, diced

1 to 2 habanero chiles, minced (optional)

1 cup of coconut milk

1 pound fish, skinless and boneless, cut into 1-inch chunks

1/2 to 1 pound peeled shrimp or crabmeat

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Directions to cook the dish:

Heat the oil over medium-high steam and saute the onions until they are tender, but not browned.

Stir well and add the tomato sauce, curry powder, and potatoes. Pour the broth you've just made, about 6 cups of the chicken stock. Add salt for taste. Gently simmer for about 20 minutes, until the potatoes are almost tender.

Add the chillies, sweet peppers, the diced tomato, and the coconut milk. Stir well for 10 minutes, then simmer gently.

Add the fish and shrimp and boil for about 5 to 10 minutes, until the shrimps are nice and white. Stir in the coriander, cook for another minute, then serve.

