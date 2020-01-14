Lipsmacking Parantha Recipe To Try With The Stuffing Of 'hara Pyaz'

Paranthas are very common in India and easily available in almost all regions. There is no best time or season to serve hot paranthas with pickles or yoghurt. However, winter season is considered as the best time when your tastebuds can have some delicious seasonal food items and snacks.

Just like in any other season, paranthas are must-have breakfast of winter season. Here is a detailed step-by-step guide of hara pyaz (Spring onion) parantha recipe:

Preparation Time: 20 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Serving: 2

Ingredients

Wheat Flour - 2 cup

Turmeric - ¼ tsp

Kashmiri red chilli powder - ¾ tsp

Cumin powder - ¼ tsp

Garam masala - ½ tsp

Amchur - ½ tsp

Ajwain / Carom seeds - ¼ tsp

Ginger paste - 1 tsp

Spring onion - 1 cup (finely chopped)

Salt - According to taste

2 tbsp Oil

Lukewarm Water - for kneading

Oil / Ghee - for roasting

Method:

Take a large bowl and add wheat flour, turmeric, chilli powder, cumin powder and garam masala along with amchur, ajwain, ginger paste and finely chopped spring onion. Mix everything well. Add salt according to your taste. Make sure that all spices are mixed well in the wheat flour.

Now, add 2 tablespoon oil and start mixing it again. Slowly start kneading it with the help of lukewarm water. Keep adding water as required and knead to a smooth and soft dough. Once the texture is soft, cover it with a clean cloth or a plate for a while or twenty-minutes at least. After a while, put a pan on low flame heat.

Simultaneously, pinch a small ball sized dough. Dust dry wheat flour on it and start flattening it with a rolling pin. Slightly make round or any shape of your choice. Grease oil in the center and fold it. Again dust a little dry wheat flour and start flattening it with a rolling pin. Roll gently and make sure that the layers are not pressed completely.

Place the parantha on a hot pan and cook for a minute. Flip it once it is partly cooked. Spread oil/ghee and press slightly both the sides. Keep roasting and flipping it till both the sides are cooked properly. Once it is cooked, serve hot hara pyaz paranthas with raita or pickle.

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock.com / By ChameleonsEye*)