Lasagna At Home: Easy And Simple Recipe Of The Famous Italian Dish At Home

Everyone loves a good lasagna, right? This Italian dish is a great way to feed a crowd. However, homemade lasagna is a delicious dinner and can be made easily at home. The balance between layers of cheese, noodles, and homemade sauce is perfect to warm anyone from the inside out. Read ahead to know the recipe for homemade lasagna.

How to make Lasagna

You will need

14 lasagna noodles

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (140 grams) chopped onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic, (3 cloves)

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or more to taste

2 medium zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 medium yellow squash, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

One (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

Generous handful fresh basil leaves, chopped

One (15-ounce) container ricotta cheese or cottage cheese

2 large eggs

2 ounces (60 grams) parmesan cheese, grated, about 1 cup

8 ounces (230 grams) low-moisture mozzarella cheese, shredded

Salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Cook noodles: Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil then cook lasagna noodles. Add a couple of teaspoons of olive oil so the noodles do not stick together. Drain them and lay flat on a sheet of aluminium foil.

Make the vegetable sauce: Heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly oil baking dish. Heat the olive oil in a skillet for medium heat. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the ingredients like garlic, red pepper flakes, zucchini, squash, and salt then cook. Stir in the roasted red peppers and crushed tomatoes. Bring to a low simmer and cook until the liquid has thickened and reduced by half. Add basil, salt and pepper according to your taste.

Make cheese filling: While the sauce cooks, stir the ricotta cheese, eggs, and salt in a medium bowl until blended.

Assemble lasagna: Spoon enough vegetable mixture into the baking dish and arrange four noodles lengthwise and side by side to cover the bottom. Spread half of the ricotta cheese mixture over the noodles. Sprinkle with a third of the parmesan cheese and a third of the mozzarella cheese. Top with a third of the vegetable mixture.

Add another layer of four noodles and repeat the process with remaining cheese and vegetables. Finish the dish with a final layer of noodles, vegetables, parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese and cover it with aluminium foil and bake for up to 20 minutes. Later uncover then again bake for 15 minutes until cheese is crusty around the edges. If you want to make the cheese golden brown on top, slide under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes. Let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

