Omurice Recipe: How To Prepare This Delicious Japanese Dish At Home

Omurice is a popular Japanese delicacy created with fried rice and classic western omelette. This scrumptious dish is a treat for the eyes. With scrambled eggs perfectly cocooned over the stuffed Japanese fried rice, Omurice is drool-worthy. It is usually found in Asian restaurants and cafes. Omurice is often topped with fresh and crispy spring onions to accentuate the taste. Therefore, we have mentioned the recipe of this Japanese fusion delish.

Cuisine: Japanese

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2 to 3

Ingredients for Omurice recipe

To prepare fried rice

One cup of rice, well-cooked

One onion, finely chopped

One chicken thigh; washed and finely chopped

One teaspoon of olive oil

A half-cup of diced mixed vegetables

One teaspoon of soy sauce and red chilli sauce each

Salt and black pepper as per your taste

To prepare an omelette

Two eggs, medium-sized

One teaspoon of milk

One teaspoon of fresh olive oil

Three teaspoons of shredded cheddar cheese

Tomato pasta sauce, as per your taste

Omurice recipe: A step-by-step method to prepare this Japanese delicacy

Starting with the omelette, keep a shallow pan on a medium flame. When it starts to heat, pour olive oil and saute chopped onions. Stir occasionally till it gets golden brown and soft. Add chopped chicken pieces into the pan and cook until it starts becoming white. After chicken, add chopped mixed vegetables and sprinkle salt and black pepper as per your taste. Add chicken seasoning over the mixture. Now, add the cooked rice in the pan and even mix them. Avoid rice lumps. Pour soya sauce, chilly sauce and mix your mostly prepared fried rice. To prepare an omelette, use a deep bowl to whisk two eggs and add milk. Take a pan and put it on medium flame before pouring oil in it. Now, add the beaten eggs mixture and spread them to create an omelette When it starts to cook, add shredded cheddar cheese over the omelette. Pour rice over it. Use the spatula softly to fold the prepared omelette and slide it on the plate. Garnish your Omurice with cheese and roasted tomato sauce to accentuate flavours. Serve your Omurice with a juicy fruit bowl.

