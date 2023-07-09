Egg Pani Puri To Tomato Ice Cream: Viral Food Trends Divides Internet

The Internet has once again brought us a delightful array of creative and bizarre food trends that are taking the culinary world by storm. Week after week we are treated to unique and unconventional dishes that put a spin on traditional preparations and cooking methods. From chocolate pani puri to sev puri dosa, the possibilities seem endless when it comes to food innovation.

Egg Pani Puri

One viral sensation that has captured the attention of many is the egg pani puri. This twist on the beloved Indian street food replaces the puri with boiled eggs and adds a medley of toppings, including a red sauce, cream, grated cheese, spice mix, and coriander leaves. While some embrace this unusual adaptation, others are left scratching their heads at the departure from the traditional recipe.

Dal Sushi Rice

Another fusion that has sparked debate is the combination of dal and sushi rice. This blend of Indian comfort food and Japanese delicacy has garnered mixed reviews. While some applaud the merging of diverse culinary cultures, others find it difficult to digest the unconventional pairing.

Watermelon with tomato ketchup

In the streets of Los Angeles’ Alameda night market, a vendor caught the attention of onlookers by topping slices of watermelon with what appeared to be tomato ketchup. This seemingly outrageous combination caused a stir, but it was later revealed that the red sauce was actually chamoy, a saucy condiment made with fruits, dried chillies, and lime juice. The revelation brought a mix of disappointment and intrigue.

Tomato Ice Cream

The realm of desserts also saw its share of unusual creations. A street vendor in India introduced the concept of tomato ice cream, leaving netizens in a state of bewilderment. The process involved chopping a tomato, adding caramel, blending it with milk, and freezing it to create a peculiar peachy paste, which was then served with caramel sauce and a tomato slice on top.

Food and fire

Meanwhile, a video from an Iranian restaurant has been making waves on the Internet. The mesmerising footage features a server wearing a glove that seemingly possesses magical properties. He set his hand on fire, gracefully transferring the flames to a platter and creating a dramatic stream of fire that captivates viewers. This enchanting display is sure to leave a lasting impression.

As the Internet continues to serve up inventive and unusual culinary concoctions, it’s clear that there are no limits to the imagination when it comes to food. Whether these trends are embraced or met with scepticism, they undoubtedly keep us entertained and curious about what innovative delights the online world will offer next.