Flexitarian Diet: All You Need To Know About This Balanced Diet Option

Flexitarian diet is basically a combination of two components that is flexible and vegetarian. This diet suggests eating more plants and less meat. Following the Flexitarian diet dedicatedly can help you treat problems related to low or high blood pressure, heart diseases, diabetes, and weight loss.

According to popular dietician, Dawn Jackson Blatne, it is mostly a vegetarian way to lose weight, prevent disease and be healthier. According to him, you don't need to completely eliminate non-vegetarian completely from your diet. You can have a steak burger once in a while, but mostly you need to stick to a vegetarian diet.

It is a Balanced Diet: Flexitarian diet falls within accepted ranges for the amount of protein, carbs, fat and other nutrients they provide.

Pros & Cons of the Flexitarian Diet

Pros

Flexible

Lots of (tasty) recipes

Cons

Emphasises on home cooking

Might be tough if you don't like fruits and veggies

How does it work?

A five-week meal plan offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack recipes. You can follow the plan as it's defined, or exchange recipes from different weeks to meet your likings.

It's a three-four-five regimen: Breakfast choices are around 300 calories, lunches 400 and dinners 500. Snacks are about 150 calories each; add two, and your daily total clocks in at 1,500 calories.

Depending on your activity level, gender, height and weight, you can tweak the plan to allow for slightly greater or fewer calories.

Following a flexitarian is about adding five food groups to your diet:

Non-meat proteins like beans, peas or eggs Fruits and veggies Whole grains Dairy Sugar Spice

How much should you exercise on The Flexitarian Diet?

30 minutes of moderate exercise five days a week

Or

Intense exercise for 20 minutes, three times per week

Strength training at least two days per week.

What to eat in the Flexitarian diet?

Proteins: Soybeans, tofu, tempeh, legumes, lentils.

Non-starchy vegetables: Greens, bell peppers, Brussels sprouts, green beans, carrots, cauliflower.

Starchy vegetables: Winter squash, peas, corn, sweet potato.

Fruits: Apples, oranges, berries, grapes, cherries.

Whole grains: Quinoa, teff, buckwheat, farro.

Nuts, seeds and other healthy fats: Almonds, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, peanut butter, avocados, olives, coconut.

Plant-based milk alternatives: Unsweetened almond, coconut, hemp and soy milk.

Herbs, spices and seasonings: Basil, oregano, mint, thyme, cumin, turmeric, ginger.

Condiments: Reduced-sodium soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, salsa, mustard, nutritional yeast, ketchup without added sugar.

Beverages: Still and sparkling water, tea, coffee.

Disclaimer: The health benefit of this Paleolithic diet mentioned above have been sourced from various health sites. However, before making any changes to your diet, it is advised to take inputs from your nutritionists.

