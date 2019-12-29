Food Festivals In Delhi That You Cannot Afford To Miss In 2020

Food Festivals are a foodie's paradise and are equivalent to the happiness that comes with favourite childhood cartoons for them. With an amazing variety of food to pick from that comes from all around the city, these festivals are definitely food heavens. Here are a few food festivals from Delhi to visit.

Best of Food Festivals to attend in Delhi

Grub Fest

The Grub fest gets bigger and better with every year delivering more and more delicacies as it grows. With an Insta-worthy ambience, the fest also offers soulful music performances and a range of culinary experiences. The fest also has a special arena for food trucks called The Grub Trail. It is held in November every year at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

ALSO READ | Street Food Guide: Paranthe Wali Gali And Other Must-visit Joints In Delhi

Pet Fed

Held at NSIC Ground - Okhla, New Delhi, this festival happens in December every year. It is a two-day extravaganza for you and your pets. It offers an absolute pampering session that features fun activities like police dog show and more. It also offers a range of food delicacies for you as well as your furry friends. The festival also arranges adoption camps and more.

The Lil Flea

The Lil Flea is a popular franchise in the country that promotes home-grown artists and small-time vendors and gives them a chance to promote their work. Known for providing different experiences, this fest also offers book exchange and live music shows and film screenings. It also offers over 50 food brands and stalls to pick from to savour delicious food. It is held in November every year in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Local Food In Kolkata: Kathi Roll To Chhanar Jilipi; Where To Enjoy The Delicious Dishes

NASVI Street Food Festival

This is a 3-day food festival held in December every year. It is officially held by the National Association Of Street Vendors Of India. This festival will definitely turn your love for street food up by a notch. With over 150 stalls, this fest offers varied cuisines from all over the country with the addition of live music as well. It is held at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Grand Trunk Road Culinary Trail

This fest is particularly popular for serving a variety of Indian and Afghani cuisine. It is a 10-day long festival that happens in November every year at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida. With a major variety of food dishes to try from both the countries, you will definitely be spoilt for choices here.

ALSO READ | Amritsar: 4 Best Restaurants And Dhabas In The Food Capital Of Punjab

ALSO READ | Biggest Food Trends For The Year 2019 That Ruled The Food Industry