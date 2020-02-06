Gujarati Kadhi Recipe - Try This Guide To Serve This Delicious Dish At Your Next Luncheon

Kadhi is a simple yet tasty way of fulfilling the desire of enjoying something delicious and stomach-pleasing. The dish is not heavy on the stomach and is rather filled with a blend of the deliciousness of spices and sugar. Where ever state has its own way of making this dish, Gujarati Kadhi wins the heart of many. If you want to prepare tasty Gujarati Kadhi, here is a step-by-step guide to making this dish-

Ingredients to prepare Gujarati Kadhi

One and a half cups of Plain yoghurt

2 tablespoons of Besan (gram flour) or chickpea flour

Half teaspoon of Ginger paste or freshly grated or crushed

3 finely chopped green chillies

A quarter teaspoon of Turmeric powder

3 teaspoons of Sugar

Salt to taste

3 cups Water

1 tablespoon of Cilantro or coriander leaves for garnishing

Also Read | Kala Chana Kadhi Recipe From Jaisalmer, A Dish That All Foodies Will Love

For tempering:

2 teaspoons of Ghee (Clarified butter)

Half teaspoon of Mustard seeds

Half teaspoon of Cumin seeds

2 Dried red chillies

1 inch Cinnamon stick

4 Cloves

a pinch of Hing (Asafoetida)

8-10 Curry leaves

Also Read | Pakora Kadhi: Check out this tasty and delicious recipe to prepare this lip-smacking dish

Instructions to prepare Gujarati Kadhi

Step one:

Start with taking yoghurt in a pan to make Kadhi and add besan with ginger paste, green chillies, turmeric powder, sugar, and salt. Whisk it well so that there are no lumps. A person can use hand blender too to whisk the mixture. Now, add water and mix it properly for a lump-free batter.

Step two:

Put the mixture on medium heat to boil and keep stirring continuously. Do not forget to stir, as otherwise the yoghurt will thicken and Kadhi will overflow while cooking. When the mixture comes to a boil, lower the heat to simmer and prepare the tempering.

Also Read | Gujarati Khichu recipe you must try at home; learn how to cook this dish

Step three:

Heat the ghee or oil in a small pan and as soon as it is hot add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let it sizzle. Then, add dry red chilli with cinnamon stick and cloves. After a few seconds, the mixture will get a nice fragrance from spices. Add curry leaves and asafoetida in it.

Step four:

Add this seasoning to the Kadhi and stir well. Let it simmer for another 5 minutes so that the raw taste and smell of besan goes away. Finally, add chopped cilantro making it tastier.

Also Read | Dudhi Muthiya recipe: How to make the lip-smacking Gujarati snack at home