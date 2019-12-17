Health Benefits Of Including Tulsi Mulethi Tea In Your Winter Diet

For most Indians, tea is a must-have beverage, every day. The drink is a staple in almost every Indian household. Many people drink black tea while some prefer a mixture of different Indian spices, condiments, butter, milk, sugar, and other ingredients added to the beverage. Tea has many health benefits as well. It boosts immunity in winters by helping you get rid of cold and cough. Ginger tea and Mulethi tea are a few of the tea types that are a great pick for the winter diet. Here we have discussed some of the health benefits of drinking Tulsi-mulethi tea-

Benefits of drinking Tulsi Mulethi Tea during winters

Weight loss

Tulsi is great for weight loss as it improves metabolism and clears all the toxins from the body and helps in weight loss. According to an online portal, Tulsi contains special antioxidants called catechins, that help in the breakdown of lipids in the body. Mulethi tea decreases the level of fat producing proteins. All this helps in weight loss and a healthy diet.

Stress and depression

According to a health portal, Tulsi Mulethi Tea has several active ingredients that improve stress and depression resistance. This relieves the muscles and controls the flow of blood to calm the heart. Including this tea in your daily diet can aid in managing hormone release pressure, increasing depression and anxiety. It will inspire you to have a calm mind that can help you face your day's troubles and challenges

Skin and hair health

When we age, the body loses its ability to combat the production of free radicals that are responsible for cell and tissue ageing and decay. Tulsi Mulethi Green Tea blend helps keep your body and skin clean and beautiful. According to a portal, this tea is rich in antioxidants that make the skin smoother. The polyphenols present in the concoction delays the onset of ageing while keeping wrinkle at bay.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned information is sourced from various health journals. Its is advised to take the counsel of your dietician or nutritionists before making any change in your diet.