How To Bake Sweet Potato Perfectly - Tips And Tricks For A Delicious Treat

Sweet potatoes are one of the most delicious gifts from nature to the world. Sweet potatoes are large, starchy, and sweet tasting. A simple baking process will you give a great dish made out of this vegetable. 100 grams of sweet potatoes will have 86 calories. The young leaves of the plant can also be eaten. Here is a recipe on how to perfectly bake a sweet potato.

How to bake sweet potato perfectly?

It is crucial to not coat sweet potatoes with anything. Wrapping them in a foil must also be avoided as it makes it harder to peel off the skin.

Directly place the potatoes on the own rack and place a baking sheet at the bottom of the oven so that it absorbs any juice. Another important point is to keep the sweet potatoes in the oven after baking as the heat also helps in the baking process.

Sweet potato recipe

The only ingredient needed for baking sweet potatoes is the sweet potatoes themselves! The first step is to put a baking sheet on the lowest rack of the oven so that any syrup that may ooze out of the potatoes will be caught by the sheet. Next, prick all the sweet potatoes 2 to 3 times with a fork. Place them in the middle of the oven directly on the rack. The temperature needs to be set on 425.

The baking time of sweet potatoes depends on its size. Small potatoes can be cooked for 45 minutes. Potatoes up to 4 inches will need an hour to bake.

Large sweet potatoes can be put in the over for an hour and 15 minutes. An important part of the baking is to let the potatoes sit in the oven for at least 30 minutes.

Source: Shutterstock