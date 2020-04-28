How To Use Leftover Rice And Other Food Items Amid Lockdown; Read Here

Shopping for groceries is a lot harder now during the COVID-19 lockdown. Not only there is a shortage of products but you also cannot spend too much time outdoors due to the threat of the virus. You need to buy what you get and use all the ingredients you have, including leftovers from your previous meals. Here are some leftover recipe ideas that might help you out during the COVID-19 lockdown.

How to use leftover rice

Have stale leftover rice? Then use all that leftover rice to make some delicious fried rice. Just put your rice into a pan with vegetables, sauce and oil. Fried rice can be a perfect meal for your family. However, do not eat a lot of fried rice as it is not very healthy.

How to use leftover fruits

Never let your fruits rot on the counter. If you have too many fruits and some of them are starting to spoil, then use these fruits to bake a cake or pie. Fruits like apples and peaches can be stewed and stored in refrigerators. You can then eat them later with bread toast or pavs. Apples and bananas can also be used to make pies. You can also make some delicious milkshake with these leftover fruits.

How to use leftover vegetables

You should never waste cooked vegetables, especially during the quarantine. Take these leftover vegetables and use them to make sandwiches or rolls. These rolls/sandwiches can then be eaten for breakfast or as a snack.

How to use leftover chicken/meat

Meat products need to be used as soon as possible to prevent spoiling. If you have any leftover chicken, mince it up into small pieces and use it as an ingredient for your other dishes. You can use this minced chicken as flavoring for your pasta, noodles or as filling for your sandwiches/rolls.

How to use leftover bread

Bread spoils within 4-5 days, so you should not buy more bread than required. However, if you do have excess bread, then you can use it to make pudding or French toast. All you need is some milk and eggs to cook some delicious French toast with the leftover bread that was about to spoil.

