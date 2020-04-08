Immunity Booster Recipes For Tea Lovers That They Can Begin Their Day With

As most of us know that many health experts have advised consuming immunity booster food during the current Coronavirus pandemic. The busy schedule and excessive consumption of fast food can lead to poor immunity. But what if your morning bed tea can turn into one of the immunity boosters? The tea lovers can convert their ordinary cup of tea into an immunity booster cup by adding a few ingredients while preparing. Here are a few easy tea recipes to try that can help in strengthening your immunity.

Easy tea recipes

Immune boosting turmeric tea

This ginger and turmeric immune-boosting tea recipe is the best to consume during the winter. It helps to fight cold or flu. Turmeric is a rich source for curcumin, which is known for its healing properties. Interestingly this tea can be stored in a refrigerator for 3 days.

To make its immunity-boosting tea, add grated ginger root along with turmeric or turmeric powder in 5 cups of water. Add one crack of black pepper in it. Also, add cayenne pepper along with a peel of a lemon, before turning the gas on. Boil the water till it starts to simmer. Do not cook the tea as the heat can kill many nutritions. After keeping it on a low flame for a maximum of seven-minutes, turn off the burner and set it aside to cool down. To add taste you can also add the juice of a lemon and a spoon of honey.

Apple cider vinegar tea

Apple cider vinegar tea is a key drink in American cuisine. The tea contains antioxidants and various compounds help in killing numerous bacteria. It also helps in digestion and keeps the body hydrated. To make this tea, boil one cup of water and add the juice of lemon, honey and apple cider vinegar. Stir it for 2 minutes and keep aside to cool.

The classic ginger tea

If you are not in a mood to experiment with your cup of tea, you can stick to this classic ginger tea. Apart from the taste, ginger is a key ingredient for any kind of tea as it helps to keep the body warm. The steps for making a cup of tea is very easy. All you need to make it if some freshly grated ginger, honey, lemon and cinnamon. Just follow two steps to make this tea at home. Mix freshly grated ginger in water and boil it for a while. Strain the tea and add honey, juice of a lemon and cinnamon before serving.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various online reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accurate results.)