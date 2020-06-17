International Sushi Day 2020: Here's How The Day Is Celebrated Across The Globe

The world is celebrating International Sushi Day on June 18, 2020. This unique day is celebrated to talk about this Japanese dish that has now found itself on menu cards across the globe. This day is not only celebrated to talk about this Japanese dish but also to bust several myths about it. So here are different ways in which sushi is enjoyed across the globe.

International Sushi Day 2020: Significance and Celebration

Every country across the globe has its own special set of meals and delicacies. A country’s cuisine is a major part of its culture. Many countries celebrate their cuisine and provide more information about it. Japan is no different. Every year, Japan and many countries across the globe celebrate International Sushi Day on June 18, 2020.

Japan and many countries celebrate International Sushi Day to enjoy this simple dish and also debunk several myths about this special dish. Some of the myths include - sushi means raw fish or it should be consumed with soy sauce only. Over the last few years, Sushi has become a popular dish that is served in several countries. This special Japanese dish is enjoyed in various ways.

Although the world is facing a global health crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it does not mean one cannot celebrate this special day. The easiest way to celebrate sushi on International Sushi Day 2020 is to order a simple takeout. Many restaurants serve sushi and have a special sushi menu. Many of these restaurants also have professional sushi chefs to serve some authentic dishes to their customers.

Many people across the globe celebrate International Sushi Day by spreading the word about this delicious Japanese dish. So on International Sushi Day 2020, many people introduce their friends to this authentic Japanese dish. As mentioned earlier, this day is also celebrated to debunk myths about this dish. So it is important to let people know that Sushi is more than raw fish and rice. It has several variations available as well.

Even though many restaurants serve sushi, this is a dish that can be cooked at home as well. Many cooking channels show simple recipes to cook this meal. Many of these recipes also tend to provide a modern take on a traditional dish to make it more exciting.

