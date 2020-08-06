Twice's Jeongyeon Will Perform At Live Concert In A Chair, Fans Concerned About Her Health

JYP Entertainment recently confirmed that Twice's Jeongyeon is going to be a part of their 'Beyond Live' concert. Initially, there was a lot of confusion whether the singer will be able to make it or not because of her health conditions. She is currently receiving treatment for a herniated disk and is prepping up for her upcoming show. Read more to know about Twice's Jeongyeon and their Beyond Live Concert.

JYPE confirms Twice's Jeongyeon will perform for their Live Concert

JYPE recently released a statement about the health of Jeongyeon and whether she is going to be a part of the Beyond Life Concert. They released a statement that confirmed that Twice's Jeongyeon is going to be participating in the performance by sitting in a chair due to her health condition.

JYPE also thanked her fans for their generous understanding and said that this particular decision was finalised because of the singer’s wish to meet her fans after a long time. But this has received some mixed reactions from the fans. As some are happy to see their favourite singer on the show while others are concerned about her health.

정연 온라인 콘서트 참석 관련https://t.co/dKVZnSI9iz — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) August 6, 2020

One of her fans wrote, “Due to Jeongyeon's health condition, she'll be sitting down during TWICE's online concert. Despite the difficult situation, the members wanted to meet fans after a long time so this decision was made based on their wishes. Jeongyeon will do her best to recover”.

While another one wrote, “It’ll be better for Jeongyeon to sit out this online concert and be healthy for their live concert when things go back to the way it was. Take all the time that you need Jeongyeon !! @JYPETWICE #GetWellSoonJeongyeon”. Seeing such concerned tweets about the singer certainly shows her impact on the audience and their lover for her. Here are some fan reactions for the same.

Jeongyeon will not be dancing on the online concert, she'll perform on a chair during the whole time, inevitably due to her health conditions. please feel better jeong 😔❤️ — ˢᵒˡ (@mohyosfool) August 6, 2020

Take care and get well soon

I Love You So Much Jeongyeon#GetWellSoonJeongyeon pic.twitter.com/aPZYZFTZPq — Yoo Jeongie (@Nabongs_buri) August 6, 2020

Please have all the rest and medical treatment that you need. Fighting! 😊💕#GetWellSoonJeongyeon — Jian (@JianManoban) August 6, 2020

More about TWICE

TWICE is a popular group of nine South Korean girls including Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. This group has been formed by JYP Entertainment and it was formed after the airing of their popular TV show, Sixteen.

The entertainment company then formed Twice somewhere around 2015 and also released an extended play, The Story Begins for their previous show, Sixteen. The group received their first award for Cheer Up that later became the best-performing single of the year and also bagged "Song of the Year" at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

