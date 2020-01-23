Korean Bibimbap: Here's How To Make This Famous Korean Dish At Home In Minutes

South Korea, a country in East Asia, is popular for its mountains and fashion. With more than seventy per cent of Korea's landscape covered with mountains and some parts of the country surrounded by water, Korean cuisine is highly influenced by its topography, which makes it a country that prefers having natural spices and meat available from the ocean.

A popular dish of Korean cuisine is unarguably the Bibimbap. Bibimbap which translates to mixed rice with meat is popular among the locals for its humble preparation and subtle flavours. If you are a lover of Korean cuisine, you must try preparing Korean Bibimbap following this recipe.

Easy way to make Korean Bibimbap

Korean Bibimbap is a dish one can customise according to their dietary intakes. As Bibimbap has no set rules and ingredient list to it, any vegetable and any type of meat will give you the same taste like an authentic Bibimbap. Here is the Korean Bibimbap recipe.

Ingredients required for Korean Bibimbap recipe:

20 gms carrot

20 gms yellow and green Zucchini

20 gms bell pepper

20 gms pok choy

15 gms spinach

20 gms chicken

20 gms prawn

300gms jasmine rice/ rice

3 eggs

10 gm soya sauce

5 ml sesame oil

2 gms pepper

10 gms garlic

5 gms ginger

10 gms chilli paste

45 gms gochujang paste

6 gms sugar

Salt to taste

How to prepare Korean Bibimbap recipe:

Heat oil in a pan, sauté ginger in it. After a few seconds add raw jasmine rice or rice and sauté for 30 seconds. Add 100 ml of chicken stock to the raw jasmine rice and cook it for about 20 minutes on a low flame.

Take another pan and sauté vegetables (from ingredients), chicken and prawn in it, with some garlic, sesame oil and soya sauce. Add crushed peppers after the vegetables and meat are fully cooked.

Heat a wok with oil, then add garlic, chilli paste and gochujang paste to it. After a few seconds add some chicken stock to use it as a sauce to your Korean Bibimbap recipe.

Take two eggs and cook them sunny side up.

In the last step of the recipe, assemble the rice, sautéed veg, chicken and prawns in the desired dish. Top it with fried eggs and gochujang sauce. Your Korean Bibimbap recipe is ready to serve.

Promo Image Courtesy: Photo by Vaishnav Chogale on Unsplash