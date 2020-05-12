Making Mirchi Bajji At Home Is Easy With This Hebber's Kitchen's Recipe; Read Here

The whole nation is under lockdown and this summer heat is already beating down. In this time of crisis and sweltering lockdown days, you can treat yourself by having foods that you like the most. But due to the ongoing lockdown, you will not able to leave your house to get your favourite street food. There is a solution to this problem, which is to make it at home yourself. Here is how you can make your favourite Mirchi Bajji street style at home.

Making Mirchi Bajji at home

This Mirchi Bajji recipe is presented by Hebbar's Kitchen, which is a food blog. The blogger has many recipes for various vegetarian recipes from various Indian cuisines. Making Mirchi Bajji is a very easy task and can be done quickly if you follow the steps as seen in the video below. Take a look.

Ingredients for making Marchi Bajji

4 green chilli, large

2 cup gram flour/besan

2 tbsp rice flour

¼ tsp ajwain/carom seeds

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

¾ cup water

1 tbsp oil

oil for frying

How to make Mirchi Bajji

First, take long green chilis and slit them at the centre and remove seeds.

Now prepare the batter for making Mirch Bajji by taking 2 cups of besan and 2 tbsp of rice flour and mix them in a large mixing bowl.

Add ¼ tsp ajwain, ¼ tsp baking soda and ½ tsp salt.

After you add all of this in the cup, mix well making sure everything is combined well.

After the mixture is ready now add ½ cup of water and mix well

Add water as required and make sure there are no lumps in the batter and make sure that it is thick.

After this, add a 1 tbsp of hot oil over the batter and mix well to get a smooth and silky batter.

Now dip the green chilli and besan batter completely and coat it properly.

Then slightly wipe off a little part of the chilly to expose it to the oil too.

deep fry the batter-coated chillis slowly in hot oil.

Keep the flame on medium and flip over till all the sides are fried well

Fry until the Mirchi Bajjis turn crisp and golden brown.

Finally, enjoy Mirchi Bajji with sauce or chutney.

