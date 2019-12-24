Methi Paneer Recipe | Steps To Make This Delicious Dish Easily

Methi Paneer is good to consume in the colder weather. According to experts, consuming methi or fenugreek during winters provides warmth and emulsifies the immunity. Methi Paneer, on the other hand, is a tasty substitute for fenugreek. Here are some simple steps to make methi paneer at home.

Also Read | Anarsa Recipe: Prepare The Healthy Maharashtrian Dish In Simple Steps

Ingredients for Methi Paneer

One cup chopped methi leaves, fenugreek leaves, small onion, paneer cubes, finely chopped tomatoes, garlic, 3/4th cup water, small amount of milk, oil, salt, coriander, red chilly powder, turmeric, cumin seeds, cashew nut paste, water.

Also Read | Bihari Kabab Recipe | Here's How You Can Make This Delicious Dish At Home

Methi Paneer recipe

Start by chopping all the ingredients into smaller pieces, so that it cooks really well.

Pour the oil into a moderately heated pan, put cumin seeds and stir until light brown.

Add finely chopped garlic, onion and ginger accordingly. Stir everything until chopped onions turn golden-brown.

Add tomatoes, finely chopped cashew nuts or almonds, with salt, according to your taste. Saute until the tomatoes are soft and cool the mixture at room temperature. Make a paste using a blender until the mixture has no lumps.

In another pan, fry the cubed paneer pieces in the required amount of oil, saute until the golden layer is formed on the skin of paneer and transfer the mixture to rest.

Pour oil to the pan and add fenugreek or methi leaves to the pan, add turmeric, chilly and coriander powder to the frying leaves, mix well.

Now add the previous paste, and garlic, tomato, onion paste to the methi leaves that is frying already.

Add water to the entire mixture, cook for two minutes. Add the fried paneer to the mixture, let it boil for a few minutes.

The last step is to add milk and boil the entire mixture until good consistency.

Also Read | Get Winter Ready With These Tea Recipes To Boost Your Immunity And Keep Yourself Warm

Also Read | Sabudana Kheer: Easy And Quick Recipe For Making This Delicious Pudding At Home