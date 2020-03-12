Millau Viaduct To Palm Islands: Top Spellbinding Man-made Structures

The world has witnessed several advancements over the years. One of mankind's greatest achievements is the ability to build intriguing architecture. Across the globe, there are spellbinding structures that have made the man stand up and note the places. Here are such engineering marvels of the world.

Top engineering marvels of the world

Millau Viaduct

The 8 km Millau Viaduct was constructed with the intention to control the heavy traffic on the Paris to Barcelona road, especially during the vacation seasons like the summer. The bridge soaring to a height of 1125 ft surpasses the height of Eiffel Tower (986 ft) and is as tall as the Empire State building. A new technique had to be applied for the construction because of the height that carried risks but proved efficient.

The Channel Tunnel

Popularly known as the Chunnel, this is a 50 km rail tunnel that runs underwater and connects Folkstone, England, and Coquelles, France. One can commute easily to this modern engineering marvel during one’s trip. One can take a bus, car or train right through it. The ride is worth bagging during one’s travel.

The Bailong Elevator

Known to be one of the highest and heaviest elevator situated outdoors. The time that this 1070 ft high elevator takes is interesting, it takes barely two minutes to ride from the bottom to the top. It can carry 50 people in just one ride.

Palm Islands, Dubai

This is one of the largest and biggest engineering projects. Located off the coast of UAE, the two highly famous islands Palm Jumeriah and the Palm Jebel Ali have been visited by millions, while there is another Palm Deira which is still under construction. The speciality is that each island is shaped like the size of a palm tree.

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is considered to be one of the greatest and unparalleled engineering marvels in the world. Known to be one of the longest sea bridge that connects Hong Kong to China via Macau and runs all long one the biggest river of Delta. The structure is designed in a way that withstands natural disasters like earthquakes and other occasionally creating havoc disasters.

