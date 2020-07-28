National Milk Chocolate Day 2020 | Know About Its History And Significance

Milk Chocolates are one of the most devoured chocolates in the world. From young to old, almost everybody loves it. Every year National Confectioners Association celebrates the National Milk Chocolate Day as a tribute to this iconic chocolate. Here's all you need to know about it.

National Milk Chocolate Day's history

National Milk Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on July 28. In 2020, the date falls on a Tuesday. According to reports, the history of the day dates back to 1836. The inventor of milk chocolate is Daniel Peter who was born in the village of Moudon in Switzerland.

Later in his life, he became good friends with Henry Nestle who had developed a process to make baby food using a product then known as 'milky flavour'. It was during this time that Daniel and Henry delved into the important question of 'why not combine this with chocolate?' and thus formed the idea of milk chocolates.

National Milk Chocolates was established by the National Confectioners Association to celebrate the discovery of this amazing and delectable product. It is predominantly celebrated in the US. People make different kinds of dessert using milk chocolates. Here are some recipes with milk chocolates which is the perfect way to celebrate National Milk Chocolate Day.

Make Chocolate Candy Bar Cake on National Milk Chocolate Day 2020

one packet cake mix

one and a half cup of milk

three fourth cup of vegetable oil

half a cup of white sugar

one cup of confectioner's sugar

three eggs

one packet of instant vanilla pudding mix

one packet of cream cheese

one packet of frozen whipped cream

one cup of chopped pecans

four bars of milk chocolates coarsely crushed

To make this dish, preheat the oven 165 degrees C. Grease three pans and do not forget to flour them. In a large mixing bowl, add the cake mix, eggs, oil and the instant vanilla pudding mix and fold it all together. Then using an electric beater, beat the mixture for at least four minutes until it turns into a light fluffy texture. Pour out the mixture into the greased pans. Bake it in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Take it out and allow it cool down.

To make the frosting, beat eggs he cream cheese with the white sugar and confectioners’ sugar until it becomes smooth. Add the whipped toppings, pecans and crushed chocolates and fold it nicely. Spread it evenly between the layers and on the side of the cake.

National Milk Chocolate Day 2020 images to send to your loved ones

