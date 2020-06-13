On National Rose Day, Know How Rose Wines Different From Red And White Wine

National Rosé Day, predominantly celebrated in the United States of America, recognises a wine (Rosé) that is a trustworthy accomplice to many dishes in various countries across the globe. Rosé wines are reported to have gained importance in the US wine market in recent years are also accredited to be one of the oldest wines of current times. Reportedly, rosé wines were discovered in 600 BC. With peculiar characteristics, rosé wines are distinct from the red and wine wines in many ways, check out.

How are rosé wines different from red and white wines

Rosé wines are pink in colour, unlike red and white wines. They are reportedly also referred to as pink or blush wines among wine connoisseurs. Though rosé wines are made of the same types of grapes as red wine, however, they are pink in colour due to the brief contact between grapes and the juice.

Reportedly, rosé wines get its colour from the fact that the skins of the grapes are removed just a few hours after making contact with the juice. This gives rosé wines its colour, making it peculiar in colour and taste from other wines. As per reports, France creates the best rosé wines in the world. Reportedly, the Provence wine region of France creates the best rosé wines in the world, and sell it at different price points.

National Rosé Day: History and celebration

According to the reports, National Rosé Day was found in 2014 by Bodvár – House of Rosés, popular for their rosé wines. Reportedly, the first National Rosé Day was celebrated on June 14, 2014. National Rosé Day is celebrated in different parts of the world every year on the second Saturday of June. This year National Rosé Day will be celebrated on June 13, 2020.

Bodvár – House of Rosés, reportedly hosts an event filled with glamour and rosé wines every year on National Rosé Day. However, due to pandemic, this year, Bodvár is conducting an Instagram Live session on June 14, 2020, for all rosé wine-lovers. In the Instagram live session, there will be foot-tapping music and a party mise-en-scene for all rosé wine lovers to enjoy the day sipping in their favourite wine. All details were posted on Bodvár's official Instagram handle.

Check out the post

Reportedly, in many parts of the globe, National Rosé Day is celebrated by having a bottle of rosé wine with dinner. Whereas, people also prefer to spend National Rosé Day having rosé wine with their friends and family. National Rosé Day must be a day filled with laughter, and ample of rosé wine.