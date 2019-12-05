Paneer Crispy Recipe: Make This Delicacy At Home In Three Easy Steps

Indian cuisine is known for its variety of spices cumulated together to create some of the world’s best delicacies. It is influenced by a perfect blend of different cultures and food traditions. A popular culinary ingredient in Indian cuisine is Paneer. There are several delicious dishes that can be prepared using this item. One such popular dish is 'Paneer crispy' and here is a guide to make this tasty dish at home-

How to make Paneer crispy at home

Ingredients

For this lip-smacking paneer crispy recipe, you will need some paneer, onions, cornflour/oats flour/all-purpose flour, spring onions, cabbage and capsicums. You can also add some baby corns if needed. Many also like adding broccoli to this dish. Further, you will require ketchup, soya sauce, schezwan chutney, ghee, sugar/honey and sesame seeds.

Also Read | Butter Chicken Recipe: Here Is Quick And Easy Recipe For The Dish

Step 1

Begin making your paneer crispy by cutting the paneer portion into medium-sized cubes. Take some all-purpose flour and coat your pieces with the same. Or you can take a plate with your preferred choice of flour and spread all the pieces of paneer in. Once done, take a small pan and saute the paneer pieces in ghee and let them turn golden brown and crispy.

Also Read | Mumbai: List Of Must-try Restaurants For Paneer Makhanwala Lovers

Step 2

Now in a medium-sized cooking pan, heat some more oil. Add chopped onions, cabbage, capsicums and begin stirring it. Once your veggies turn crispy, add your sauces to it. Add little ketchup, soya sauce and schezwan chutney to it. Keep mixing till the sauce cooks. Then add some honey or sugar to give it a tangy twist.

Also Read | Paneer Kofta: Here Is Recipe To Cook That Perfect & Delicious Paneer Kofta At Home

Step 3

Now take a small bowl of water and add some cornflour to it. Mix and dilute the cornflour properly. Now add some water to your paneer crispy and add this cornflour mixture to it while it is boiling. You will see that your paneer crispy texture will become thicker and creamy. Switch off the gas flame and garnish your dish with finely chopped spring onions. Your paneer crispy dish is ready to be served.

Also Read | Paneer Recipes: Til-e-Paneer And Other Easy And Quick Snacks To Make At Home