Rock Salt Benefits And Reasons: Here's Why You Should Add The Mineral To Your Diet

Rock salt, also known as sendha namak, is a must during fasting days. It is a type of salt, which is formed when saltwater from a sea or lake evaporates and leaves behind colourful crystals of sodium chloride. As per the study, it contains up to 98 per cent sodium chloride and the rest of the salt consists of trace minerals such as potassium, calcium and magnesium. Also, as it is found in the Himalayan region, is also known as the Himalayan crystal salt. Read ahead to know its benefits and reasons why should add the mineral to your diet.

ALSO READ: Health Benefits Of Including Tulsi Mulethi Tea In Your Winter Diet

Improves digestion

Rock salt improves digestion and is also a natural way to get rid of severe stomach pain. It can also be used to cure stomach infections. You can add a few crystals of rock salt and fresh mint leaves to a glass of lassi and reaps the benefits.

Improves metabolism

Rock salt has traces of many natural minerals which helps to improve metabolism. Rock salt also has some cooling properties as compared to common salts as per the research. It also contains the traces of potassium which helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance.

Treats sinus

As per the study, rock salt is beneficial for people suffering from respiratory problems like sinus. Gargling water with rock salt in early morning hours provides relief against sore throat, dry cough and tonsils. You can also dissolve rock salt in water and inhale the steam to get rid of sinus.

ALSO READ: Did You Know That The Intake Of Cardamom In Winter Offers These Health Benefits?

Promotes healthy skin

It is a great ingredient for cleansing skin problems and getting rid of clogged pores. As per research, when it is used externally, it draws toxins out of the body. Mix a tablespoon of rock salt with your cleanser and use it as a face wash. Apply all over your face and wash it off with normal or lukewarm water and you can feel changes gradually.

Stabilises blood pressure

It helps in stabilising the blood pressure by maintaining a balance between high and low blood pressures. People who are suffering from hypertension, it is advisable to have rock salt in place of table salt as it is high on potassium. Adding sendha namak to diet is one way to avoid low sodium levels in the body.

ALSO READ: Onion Seeds And Some Of Its Impressive Health Benefits That You Should Know

ALSO READ: Dried Apricots' Health Benefits And Three Reasons To Add It To Your Diet

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.