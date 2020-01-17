Shakshuka Is An Exotic African Dish That Can Be Prepared At Home With These Easy Steps

Shakshuka is a North African dish that is currently made all through the Middle East. It is particularly well known in Israel, where it is regularly had for breakfast. Shakshuka is one of the tastiest dishes which can be served during brunch as well and enjoyed with friends. It is also easy to cook, it hardly takes 10-30 minutes. Here are the steps to follow:
3 tbsp olive oil
2 large onions, thinly sliced
2 red peppers, cut into long slices
2 green peppers, cut into long slices
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
½ tsp cumin seeds
½ tsp caraway seeds
½ tsp cayenne pepper
1 tbsp tomato or red pepper purée
2 x 400g tins tomatoes
1 small bunch fresh coriander, roughly chopped
1 small bunch fresh parsley, roughly chopped
8 free-range eggs
85g/3oz feta, crumbled
8 tbsp thick natural yogurt or labneh
salt and freshly ground black pepper
