Shakshuka Is An Exotic African Dish That Can Be Prepared At Home With These Easy Steps

Shakshuka is a North African dish that is currently made all through the Middle East. It is particularly well known in Israel, where it is regularly had for breakfast. Shakshuka is one of the tastiest dishes which can be served during brunch as well and enjoyed with friends. It is also easy to cook, it hardly takes 10-30 minutes. Here are the steps to follow:

How to cook exotic Shakshuka dish at home?

Ingredients needed:

3 tbsp olive oil

2 large onions, thinly sliced

2 red peppers, cut into long slices

2 green peppers, cut into long slices

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp caraway seeds

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp tomato or red pepper purée

2 x 400g tins tomatoes

1 small bunch fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 small bunch fresh parsley, roughly chopped

8 free-range eggs

85g/3oz feta, crumbled

8 tbsp thick natural yogurt or labneh

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Also read: Bohri Style Malpua Recipe To Make At Home In 3 Steps And Melt Your Taste Buds

Also read: Spiced Cauliflower Soup Recipe With A Twist Of Almonds In Moroccan Style

Directions to follow:

Warm the olive oil in an enormous, lidded griddle. Include the onions and peppers and season with salt and pepper. Cook on medium warmth until simply relaxed. Add the garlic and cook for a further 2 minutes. Sprinkle in the cumin and caraway seeds and the cayenne pepper. Mix in the tomato or red pepper purée and cook for a couple more minutes until the glue begins to isolate. Include the tomatoes with a sprinkle of water.

Stew for 10 minutes, uncovered, until diminished a bit. Include a little sugar on the off chance that you think the tomatoes need it. Watch out for the surface – you don't need it runny, however, it mustn't get excessively dry, either. Include another sprinkle of water if important. At the point when the sauce is diminished, mix in the herbs.

Make 8 little wells in the sauce. Break an egg into a cup and drop cautiously into a well, rehash with the rest of the eggs. Cook for a couple of more minutes until the whites are simply set and the yolks are as yet runny. Sprinkle over the disintegrated feta. Present with yoghurt or labneh for a relishing experience

Also read: Delicious Jaggery Recipes That Will Help You Stay Warm And Healthy This Winter

Also read: Almond Panacotta Recipe: Make The Delicious Dish At Home In THESE Easy Steps