Sizzlers In Mumbai - Where To Get The Most Delicious Ones

When talking about foods, many love sizzlers. The dish makes up for a fun choice with the hiss of the sauce on the plate and the aroma taking over. While this is a widely chosen appetizer, people often do not know the exact place to try it in. Here is a curated list of restaurants where you can indulge in the best sizzlers.

Restaurants with the best sizzlers in Mumbai

Café Universal

This is a popular Parsi restaurant that serves a wide variety of sizzlers. The most popular one being the Hamburger Steak Sizzler. All the sizzlers from the restaurant are worth a try. Located at Fort, the price for two at this place is ₹ 1,200.

Alps

This restaurant in Colaba may not serve an extensive variety of sizzlers but they do justice to everything they serve. The restaurant serves both vegetarian delicacies and non-vegetarian ones. The most popular one is the Non-Vegetarian Mix Grill. This is located in Colaba and is priced at ₹ 800 for two.

Fountain Sizzlers

You might have to wait for your turn but this eatery is definitely worth the wait. The Tenderloin Garlic Steak sizzler is to die for. The restaurant even serves a mini-sizzler for kids.

Out of the Blue

Out of the Blue is popularly known for its Continental and Italian dishes. But the joint even serves delightful sizzlers. One of the must-haves of the restaurant include the Stuffed Mushroom in BBQ Sauce.

Café Royal

Located in Colaba, this restaurant is priced at ₹1,500 for two. The hidden gem on this eatery’s menu is their Filet Mignon Steak Sizzler. This restaurant is a little unique because it lets one customize their sizzler with veggies, protein, sauces, and sides of your choice.

Yoko Sizzlers

This is another classic sizzler joint in the city of Mumbai. This particular one is known for its consistent taste and quality. Located in Oshiwara, the Fish Shashlik and Yoko’s Special Veg Sizzlers are the restaurant's specialty.

Gondola

This quaint restaurant in Bandra is priced at ₹ 1,500 for two. The place serves a Meat Steak sizzler made from Buff meat. The portion of the dish is generous and while some people consider it to be less Instagram friendly, the taste is terrific.

