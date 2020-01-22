Sushi Restaurants In Mumbai: Here's Where You Can Get The Best Sushi In The City

Sushi is loved by all. However, it is considered to be an expensive yet exquisite dish that is worth trying for every individual at least once. Mumbaikars can find this delicious Japanese dish in every corner of the city. Here are some of the renowned places that one must visit at least once to enjoy sushi in Mumbai.

Blue's Kitchen

One of the must-visit Japanese food places, Blue's Kitchen in Bandra is tiny in size it but it is known for its delicious sushi that is enough to satisfy any type of craving. The place offers both veg and non-veg options to choose from, and the menu includes classics like the yellowtail nigiri, tuna maki roll, and avocado nigiri.

If a person loves experimenting with their options, then one can try the grilled chicken roll, which is one of Blue's special items. The restaurant is especially popular among people who love seafood. It only costs ₹1800 for two people.

Pa Pa Ya

Pa Pa Ya is a wonderful place for people who love trying fusion food. The place offers its visitors a full experience with its contemporary decor and creative menu which includes many speciality cocktails.

While visiting Pa Pa Ya, a person can sit at their sushi bar and order their signature modern and quirky sushi like the sushi burger with salmon wasabi, the layered sushi pizza, and the crispy vegetable maki with dehydrated spinach. However, the place also offers classic options too. It only costs around ₹2000 for two people.

Shizushan Shophouse & Bar

Shizusan Shophouse & Bar is a trendy two-level restaurant which is known for serving food inspired by Asian cuisine from places such as Japan, China, Korea, Vietnam, and interior South-East Asia. They have an extensive range of sushi, and one must try their special and most delicious food items like nigiri and maki rolls like the Peruvian, spicy crunchy tuna, tuna truffle nigiri and more. The place only charges ₹1600 for two people and supposedly it is one of the best places in Mumbai to enjoy varieties of Asian cuisine.

