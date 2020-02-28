Things To Do In Delhi: Dine On The Wings Of An Aircraft At This New Restaurant

Delhi is populated with millions of people and is one of the most sprawling and lively metro cities in India. With several restaurants cropping up each day, there is a new restaurant with a rather unique theme that Delhi has welcomed. Delhi recently launched its first restaurant that serves food on the wings of an aeroplane. Read on to know more on the subject below.

Dine On Wings at Runway 1 - aeroplane dining experience

It is one of the most happening places in Delhi where one can enjoy a romantic meal on the wings of an aircraft. This unusual dining experience is located in Mr. Chef International, Metrowalk mall, Rohini Sector, New Delhi. It is a perfect place for love birds to celebrate date night.

The restaurant has a boarding pass system just like onboarding a flight that is handed to the customers at the reception. A beautifully decked up table on the wing of an airbus is presented to the customers on arrival. A bouquet is also extended to the people from the restaurant as a welcome gesture. The restaurant also has sitting area available inside the aircraft too.

The restaurant offers an exquisite 6-course vegetarian meal that is worth every penny it costs. The place has cabin crews serving the delicious dishes instead of traditional waiters one sees at a restaurant. After the excellent meal is served, a half kg cake is offered to every customer.

This is the best way to spend some quality time with their loved ones amidst a beautiful ambience. To get the best service possible do not forget to book tables in advance. One can make advance bookings by just calling the restaurant from earlier.

