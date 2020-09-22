Uncle Roger's Fried Rice Review For Jamie Oliver's Method Points Out Cooking Mistakes

The titular character name Uncle Roger, played by a UK-based Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, is back with his review for chef Jamie Oliver's egg fried rice recipe. In a nine-minutes-fifty-one-second long video, Uncle Roger pointed out a couple of things that went wrong in the method of cooking fried rice by British culinary superstar Jamie Oliver. Here are the things that Jamie Oliver got wrong with egg fried rice, according to Uncle Roger.

Things Jamie Oliver's egg fried rice method went wrong with

The very first thing to which Uncle Roger reacted was when the video started showing Jamie preparing the dish in a saucepan. Quick to express his disappointment, Uncle Roger mocked Jamie for not using a wok. He exclaimed, "The wok gives the food flavour. It's in shape".

The second thing which Jamie got wrong was the olive oil. As Jamie instructed to use olive oil, Uncle Roger said, "Who uses olive oil for fried rice?". He further poked fun at him as he said, "Are you making a salad?".

Adding the third thing on the list, Uncle Roger called out Oliver for sauteing spring onion in the oil. Elaborating the reason, Uncle Roger said, "Spring onion is only to be used as garnish".

According to Uncle Roger's friend rice review, the fourth thing which was wrong with Jamie's method was the use of pre-cooked rice. While highlighting the same, Uncle Roger asserted, "Imagine ordering noodles in a Japanese restaurant, and they serve you instant noodles".

Jamie Oliver's cooking method once again managed to annoy Uncle Roger when the former used "chilli jam". While calling it "disgusting", Jamie asked, "what are you going to put in there next, peanut butter?"

As the video and recipe progressed further, Jamie mixed tofu with the fried rice, breaking it up with his hands. While giving reference to Asian cooking, Uncle Roger said, "one preserves the shape of the tofu and serves it that way."

As Jamie prepared his dish, he glazed a bowl with olive oil before putting the cooked egg fried rice. However, it bothered Uncle Roger as he said, "He put olive oil on everything. Do you shower with olive oil also?".

