Dollar General Christmas Eve Hours: Know The Working Hours Of The Stores Here

Christmas is the time we all wait for and it has some beautiful treats to offer. This is the time we give time to our families and celebrate this day with them. But what about the people who work at the supermarkets, who deliver basic needs to the public. They have families as well to celebrate the festival with and it is commendable how successfully they wade through managing their familial responsibilities and taking care of customer needs during the hectic Christmas hours.

To make things easier for the employees, Dollar Stores has come up with a unique solution. Customers will be able to shop on Christmas eve for a limited time so that the workers can get back home earlier and enjoy their Christmas dinner with their family. It is always better to shop all the necessary items before Christmas for no struggle on Christmas day. But just in case you are short of something, Dollar General stores is open for a limited time to fulfil all your needs on Christmas eve.

Dollar General Christmas eve hours:

Dollar General stores will be open on Christmas eve, but it will remain closed on Christmas day. All Dollar General stores will be open at 6 AM on Christmas Eve till 10 PM. You will have time only till 10:00 PM to shop. Follow these hours and make sure you have everything ready to have a pleasant eve. To check out your shop's hours year-round, you check on the store locator application.

Dollar general stores want to make shopping hassle-free and affordable with more than 15,000 convenient, easy-to-shop stores in 44 states. The stores deliver everyday low prices on items including food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, family apparel, housewares, seasonal items, paper products and much more from America’s most-trusted brands and products, along with Dollar General’s high-quality private brands. Dollar General stores are known for serving their customers with value and convenience and their employees with career opportunities for serving the communities. Dollar General has been committed to its mission of Serving Others since the company’s inception in 1939.

