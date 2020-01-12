Watermelon Benefits And Why You Should Incorporate It In Your Daily Life

Watermelon is a popular fruit that is mostly eaten in summers. This fruit is high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, carotenoids and citrulline. As it contains high water content, it benefits in digestion and body hydration. It also helps in neutralising the acid in the stomach, which, in turn, helps to reduce acidity. Take a look at the benefits of watermelon in your regular diet.
Watermelon diet is a new type of gut cleanses diet that has gained a lot of attention in the recent few months. According to this diet, the person needs to consume only Watermelon for approx 5-6 days a week. The diet is supposed to rid the body from the toxins along with boosting the weight loss. Although it is not an official or verified diet some practitioners found to benefit from this, after which they started the watermelon detox diet trend. Consult your physician or nutritionist before attempting such diets. Source: Healthline
