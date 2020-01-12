Watermelon Benefits And Why You Should Incorporate It In Your Daily Life

Watermelon is a popular fruit that is mostly eaten in summers. This fruit is high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, carotenoids and citrulline. As it contains high water content, it benefits in digestion and body hydration. It also helps in neutralising the acid in the stomach, which, in turn, helps to reduce acidity. Take a look at the benefits of watermelon in your regular diet.

ALSO READ| Raisins Vs Currants: How Are These Dry Fruits Different From Each Other?

Benefits of watermelon

Hydration - Including watermelon in your diet makes sure that your body is hydrated. The fruit makes you feel fuller and in turn, makes you consume much lesser than you actually would.

Cancer preventing compounds - The lycopene in the watermelon is being connected with aiding in lowering the risk of some types of cancer of the gut

Anti-inflammatory - Watermelon consumption was observed to improve the inflammation and antioxidant capacity in the body.

Sore muscles - In a study, it was found that when watermelon was served in a juice form led to a decrease in the muscle soreness and quicker heart rate recovery as experimented ion the athletes.

Sunburn - Dietary carotenoids like lycopene and beta-carotene which are present in watermelon helps protect the skin from the harsh effects of the sun when consumed regularly. (Sources NCBI and EXCLI Journal)

ALSO READ| Acidity: Five Incredible Fruits To Eat During Acidity And Cure The Acid Reflux Burn

Watermelon diet

Watermelon diet is a new type of gut cleanses diet that has gained a lot of attention in the recent few months. According to this diet, the person needs to consume only Watermelon for approx 5-6 days a week. The diet is supposed to rid the body from the toxins along with boosting the weight loss. Although it is not an official or verified diet some practitioners found to benefit from this, after which they started the watermelon detox diet trend. Consult your physician or nutritionist before attempting such diets. Source: Healthline

ALSO READ| Four Exotic Fruits From Around The World That Are A Must-try

ALSO READ| Harry Styles: Best Music Videos Of 'Watermelon Sugar' Singer To Play On Loop