Things To Do In Kochi & Rooftop Restaurants To Visit With Your Friends In Fort Kochi Area

Kochi is amidst the most interesting cities of the South Indian state of Kerala. It is has a significant history attached to it with regard to the colonial rule. The city reflects architectural brilliance and rich cultural vibe. From walking down the history lane by visiting some places of ancient importance to binging on some authentic Keralite cuisine, there are numerous things to do in Kochi. One of the most popular areas in Kochi is Fort Kochi, which is a spell-bounding seaside area. As soon as you step in the Fort Kochi area you will witness some unbelieve Dutch, British and Portuguese architectural designs, which will sweep you off your feet with its beauty. There is also a plethora of rooftop restaurants in the Fort Kochi offering some flavoursome dishes. Amongst countless eateries here, take a look at some captivating rooftop restaurants which are great options to have a gala time with friends.

Rooftop restaurants in Fort Kochi to chill out with friends

Bell Rooftop Resturant

The Bell Rooftop Resturant provides a perfect blend of modern ambience with traditional dining style. This rooftop restaurant in Fort Kochi offers a good variety of cuisines like South Indian and continental. This rooftop restaurant in Fort Kochi has an easy-breezy vibe to it, which makes it a great place to hang out with a group of friends. The Keralite food here is a must-try while enjoying with your friends. The Bell Rooftop Resturant is located at Tower Road and opens at 7:30 am and the closing time is 10:30 pm.

Bayview Terrace Rooftop

If you want to just spend some light-hearted fun-loving time with your friends in a good rooftop restaurant reminiscing some old college days memories, then the Bayview Terrace Rooftop restaurant is the ideal destination for you. It is a lavish cafe with a breathtaking view of Kochi city, offering a welcoming ambience. The Bayview Terrace Rooftop restaurant provides you with a luxurious dining experience too. The Bayview Terrace Rooftop restaurant is located in the Fragrant Nature, Near SBI Calvathy, Calvathy Bazar Road, Fort Kochi. It opens at 7:30 am and the closing time is 11:30 pm at night.

18° Degree Rooftop Bistro

The 18° Degree Rooftop Bistro is amidst the popular rooftop restaurants in Fort Kochi area which has a fascinating interior. With wooden chairs and tables, the place still manages to have a modern feel to it. The 18° Degree Rooftop Bistro is a great restaurant for a reunion with friends as well. The food menu spread is quite impressive at this rooftop restaurant in Fort Kochi offering Italian, Chinese, middle eastern and Arabic cuisines. The place serves alcohol as well. The 18° Degree Rooftop Bistro cafe is located in the K.B Jacob Road in Fort Kochi area. It opens at 4:00 pm. and the closing time is 12:00 pm in night.

